Liviri Expands Leadership Team with Grocery Industry Executives

The innovative cold chain solution startup adds experienced management as it looks toward continued growth

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liviri recently expanded its leadership with the appointment of two highly accomplished executives. These strategic hires signify Liviri's commitment to bolstering its already solid leadership and reinforcing its position as the ideal cold chain and staging partner in a variety of industries, including the ever-evolving grocery sector.

Joining Liviri as the new General Manager, Kenneth Longval is a seasoned grocery professional with an impressive track record of driving operational excellence and optimizing supply chain management. Previously manager and interim director at Ahold Delhaize, Longval spearheaded the development and growth of the brand's click-and-collect "Hannaford-To-Go" program, demonstrating a commitment to innovation in one of Liviri's key sectors of eGrocery evolution. Supervising a team spanning five states, Longval was instrumental in growing the Hannaford-To-Go program more than 80% in sales, and his experience provides him with valuable insight to the challenges and opportunities for grocers and customers when it comes to cold chain management and the overall experience.

Liviri also welcomed Alex Rand as Director of Channel Management – eGrocery. Rand brings extensive experience from more than a decade at Ahold Delhaize. He most recently served in a leadership role at Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and commercial engine of the AD where he developed a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of eGrocery and click-and-collect's intricacies. During his time as a business process engineer, Rand was instrumental in optimizing all workflows of the retail grocery environment. Complementing Longval's experience, Rand played a key role in designing the order management system, fulfillment equipment and pick processes for the Hannaford-To-Go program. As Peapod Digital Labs' channel development manager, Rand began working with Liviri's Sprint line of insulated totes, giving him firsthand experience utilizing Liviri's solution and an understanding of how Liviri products can alleviate pain points for grocers.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a great team at Liviri," said Kenneth Longval, General Manager of Liviri. "At Liviri, our primary focus is ensuring our partners and their customers are satisfied with quick and efficient pick-up processes as their items are kept at an optimal and safe temperature. Having a deep understanding of the industry and in using Liviri Sprint's solutions on the customer side, Alex and I look forward to the future as we continue to innovate and support both our established partners, and soon-to-be partners."

As Liviri positions itself for continued growth and innovation, the addition of these skilled executives reflects its commitment to not only attracting top talent in the grocery industry, but also continually working to provide solutions for businesses to improve their profitability, operational efficiency and customer retention and satisfaction. The addition of Longval and Rand is yet another integral step in Liviri's plans to continue innovating for the dynamic world of eGrocery.

About Liviri

Liviri is the leading innovator of reusable packaging solutions for thermal performance, operational efficiency and cost-effective scalability. Launched in 2019, and developed alongside leading nationwide shippers, Liviri's startup strength stems from an Otter Products DNA rooted in protective case designs and thermal performance innovations. We offer the whole eGrocery package through our family of reusable, thermally protective totes and icepacks that provide durable, sustainable solutions to pick, pack, stage and deliver online grocery orders.

For more information, visit www.Liviri.com.

