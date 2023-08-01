NOMVDIC launching the L500 on Kickstarter, the world's first portable triple laser projector

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOMVDIC, a leading innovator in home entertainment technology, is thrilled to unveil their latest breakthrough, the L500 RGB triple laser projector. With NOMVDIC's RGB laser technology, the L500 delivers life-like visuals in a wide color gamut of 100% BT. 2020. Compact in size that fits in the palm of one's hand, yet the L500 projects a large screen up to 180 inches for an immersive visual experience. The L500 RGB triple laser projector will be available for backing on Kickstarter, commencing on August 1st, 2023.

Designed to produce powerful projection in the most compact size possible, the L500 RGB triple laser projector is a revolutionary invention that fits outstanding visual performance in a portable capsule-shaped device. Breaking the limit of space, the L500 delivers true-to-life colors in any occasions.

Key features of the L500 RGB triple laser projector include:

Exceptional Visuals - Powered by advanced RGB laser technology, the L500 produces vibrant and accurate colors through its 100% BT. 2020 color gamut. With 1080p Full HD resolution and HDR10/HLG support, the L500 delivers sharp and detailed images, ensuring an immersive visual feast for any content you watch.

Easy, Effortless Setup - Enjoying impeccable images is effortless through NOMVDIC's AI image optimization technology on the L500. Combined with auto focus, auto keystone correction, and the Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, the L500 creates unparalleled viewing experience from any angle.

Versatility and Connectivity - The L500 offers versatile connectivity options, including HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and wireless capabilities, enabling seamless integration with a wide range of devices such as gaming consoles, streaming devices, laptops, and smartphones. This allows users to easily access and enjoy their preferred content from multiple sources.

Large-Screen Projection - With the L500, users can indulge themselves in a mesmerizing theater-like experience with a screen size of up to 180 inches. Whether you're hosting a movie night, immersing yourself in intense sports games, or delivering impactful presentations, the L500 ensures an expansive and engaging visual display that captivates audiences.

Immersive Audio - The L500 also prioritizes audio quality, offering enhanced sound through built-in Harman Kardon speakers. Additionally, users have the flexibility to connect external audio devices to further elevate the immersive experience.

NOMVDIC is excited to bring the L500 RGB triple laser projector to life through the Kickstarter platform. The campaign will provide backers with the opportunity to be among the first to own this groundbreaking projector and support the advancement of visual entertainment technology.

Launch day specials (100 units only) will be available exclusively on Kickstarter for $699, which is an attractive 41% discount off the $1,099 retail price.

For more information about the L500 RGB triple laser projector and to support the Kickstarter campaign, please visit here. Join the revolution and discover a whole new dimension of visual excellence with the L500.

About NOMVDIC:

NOMVDIC is a leading innovator in the field of home entertainment technology. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of visual and audio experiences, NOMVDIC strives to create groundbreaking products that revolutionize the way we enjoy entertainment.

Editor's note: NOMVDIC L500's press kit comprised of images, fact sheet, FAQ, bio and more is accessible here

