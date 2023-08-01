Gale Launches Online Community to Help Educators Thrive

New Gale Community For Educators Enables High School Teachers to Network, Collaborate, Exchange Ideas and Access Useful Resources

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is giving educators a new social space to exchange ideas and share best practices. The company has launched Gale Community For Educators, a new Facebook community designed with K-12 educators in mind. With a mission to enhance teaching practices and foster collaboration, Gale Community For Educators offers a platform that encourages literature, English, history, and civics high school teachers to connect, share ideas and access valuable resources.

"Gale Community For Educators is a helpful resource for high school teachers," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "This platform fosters professional growth and collaboration among all users – not just the teachers in their own district – to ensure teachers have the necessary tools to create dynamic, engaging and transformative learning experiences for their students. By connecting educators nationwide, Gale Community For Educators enables us to collectively elevate the quality of education and help students to reach their full potential."

Networking and Collaboration

Gale Community For Educators connects teachers with a vibrant community of like-minded educators through an array of professional development opportunities, including webinars and tutorials delivered by industry experts and experienced educators. Through these specialized programs, teachers can:

enhance their skills.

stay up to date with the latest educational trends.

explore innovative pedagogical approaches that foster student success.

Gale Community For Educators provides a dynamic space for high school teachers to participate in discussion forums and engage in Q&A sessions with subject matter experts. Members can make their voices heard in regular opinion checks, prompts and surveys. Teachers will also receive regular updates to a curated collection of professional development, lesson plans, engaging activities, discussion prompts, assessment tools, worksheets and more.

The interactive community encourages educators to share their challenges, seek advice and engage in thought-provoking conversations. Teachers can explore new ways to aid students in absorbing subject matter and using their knowledge meaningfully. Community members exchange ideas on developing effective writing skills, inspiring passion for historical events and civic engagement, and inspiring students to become ready for anywhere their academic journey takes them.

Gale Community For Educators is open for membership. To join this community and discover a wealth of resources and support, educators should visit: https://bit.ly/CommunityForEducators.

About Gale Community For Educators

Gale Community For Educators is an online community designed for K-12 educators, with an emphasis on secondary education. The platform aims to foster teaching practices by facilitating collaboration, providing access to valuable resources, and offering professional development opportunities. Gale Community For Educators helps educators enhance student learning and drive positive educational outcomes through a vibrant and supportive community. Learn more at https://bit.ly/CommunityForEducators .

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com/schools.

