DESTEN Inc. Appoints Three New Members to The Board of Directors and One New Member to The Board of Advisors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DESTEN Inc., a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies, has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Ed Newbury, Global Managing Partner of Squire Patton Boggs, a leading international law firm, Ammar Abdulwahed Al Khudairy, former Chairman of Saudi National Bank; Walter Buckley, CEO of SEMCAP; and one new member to its Board of Advisors: Rodney Slater, former United States Secretary of Transportation.

The new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the fields of transportation, finance, technology, energy storage, government know-how & relationships, and corporate compliance. These appointments will support DESTEN's growth and development in the coming years.

"We are thrilled and honoured to welcome these distinguished individuals to our Board of Directors and Board of Advisors," said Bader Al-Rezaihan, Chairman & CEO of DESTEN "Their unique perspectives and insights will elevate our organisation with greater dynamism and capacity to address the substantial opportunities present today in the lithium-ion battery industry."

Rodney Slater is the subject of great admiration in the realm of transportation policy, law and infrastructure development. Currently serving as a Senior Partner at Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP, Slater has been leading the firm's transportation practice since 2001. Prior to joining Squire Patton Boggs, he served as the 13th United States Secretary of Transportation under President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001. During his tenure, Slater played a key role in advancing crucial legislative initiatives such as the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century and the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment Reform Act.

Apart from his professional achievements, Slater is also deeply committed to social justice, education, and economic development initiatives. He serves on the board of directors of several companies and non-profit organizations, including Verizon Communications Inc., Stagwell Global, and the Squire Patton Boggs Foundation, where he serves as chairman of the board of directors. He has also previously served as a director of Kansas City Southern and Transurban Group and EV charging infrastructure provider, EVgo, Inc..

Slater's academic achievements consist of a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Arkansas, and he has completed additional studies through the Advanced Leadership Initiative program at Harvard University in 2011.

Slater's consistent and outstanding contributions to the US mobility sector make him a highly sought-after opinion leader in the field of transportation policy and infrastructure development, and a welcome addition to DESTEN's Board of Advisors.

Ed Newberry is a stalwart of the legal sector, having been with Squire Patton Boggs, a leading international law firm, for over 30 years. Newberry has held a number of leadership positions prior to his current role as Global Managing Partner, Policy, and a member of the Firm's Executive Group. Ed is widely recognized as one of the leading lawyer-lobbyists in Washington DC and ranked by a leading magazine as one of the top 100 attorneys in the US and as a Leading Lawyer by The Legal 500. Before assuming his current role as a global managing partner, Ed served as managing partner of Patton Boggs, LLP, and led the firm's merger with Squire Sanders to create Squire Patton Boggs, LLP

Ed's current engagements include helping one of the largest technology companies in the world address challenges with the US government; assisting one of the largest Korean conglomerates in expanding its business operations in the US; and leading efforts to secure US government approval of the Pebble Mine in Alaska (which contains the largest copper reserves in the world); as well as assisting major sovereign nations in their relations with the US government.

Ed serves on numerous corporate boards, including publicly traded Ferrellgas (OTC: FGRR), and St. Regis Company; and retains a strong presence in the not-for-profit arena as a member of the Atlantic Council Board of Directors, and a director of the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Newberry formerly served on the George Mason University Board of Visitors, by appointment of Virginia Governor Tim Kaine; as Vice Chairman of the Kennedy Center Corporate Board; and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Building Museum.

With his extensive experience and expertise, Newberry will undoubtedly promote DESTEN's capacity to address the needs of the electrification of the American mobility sector and the Energy infrastructure market.

Ammar Abdulwahed Al Khudairy is a prominent fixture in the finance industry, with over 30 years of experience in various areas such as Corporate Banking, Project Finance, Corporate Finance, M&A, and Asset Management.

One of Al Khudairy's most notable achievements was serving as the Chairman of the Saudi National Bank, the largest bank in Saudi Arabia, which was created as a result of the merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba, where he served as Chairman ahead of the merger. Prior to his role as Chairman, Al Khudairy also served as a Board Member, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Managing Director/CEO at Banque Saudi Fransi.

Al Khudairy has also held numerous public and private board memberships, including Chairmanship positions at Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, and Allianz Saudi Arabia, as well as serving as a board member of Almarai. He is the founder and Chairman of Amwal Capital Partners, an alternative assets management business based in Dubai and Riyadh. He has also served as a director in government-related entities such as the Real Estate Development Fund and the Economic Cities Authority.

Ammar earned a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering followed by an M.Sc. in Engineering Administration from George Washington University.

Al Khudairy's appointment to DESTEN's Board of Directors is expected to greatly expedite the company's ambitions to become a major player in the battery industry.

Walter "Buck" Buckley has been a national leader in venture capital for more than 25 years, investing professionally and personally in growth companies in industries that have been significantly impacted by technology.

His investing career began at Safeguard Scientifics, where he was Vice President of Acquisitions. He then went on to cofound ICG in 1996 and ran the company as Chairman and CEO for more than 20 years.

In 2020, he cofounded SEMCAP with Cyrus Vandrevala, where he is the Co-founder and Co-CIO. SEMCAP is a growth impact platform investing in companies at the forefront of seminal trends in the healthcare, education and food & nutrition sectors.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Buckley is a director of several high-growth technology startups including Diagnostic Biochips, Dropps, Happy Being and Margaux. He serves on the Board of Directors for Philadelphia-based FS Investments, a $34+ billion asset manager. He is on the advisory boards of the Carolina Entrepreneurial Initiative, the UNC Kenan–Flagler Business School, the Starfinder Foundation and the Vetri Foundation.

Buckley graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Buckley loved soccer and played on the North Carolina soccer team under legendary Coach Anson Dorrance.

With his unassailable track record of success in building and growing innovative companies, Buckley brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to DESTEN, constituting an invaluable asset to the team.

The new members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Advisors join existing members Bader Al-Rezaihan, Chairman & CEO of DESTEN, and Thomas Gerhard Wilhelm Damitz, Chief Innovation Officer.

With this expanded team, DESTEN is well-positioned to drive innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving field of electric mobility and energy infrastructure.

About DESTEN Inc.

DESTEN Inc. is a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies, with a focus on enabling sustainable, electric mobility and energy infrastructures. DESTEN's technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we use energy.

For more information, visit www.desten.com.

