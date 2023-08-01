CABOT HIGHLANDS UNVEILS EXPANSION PLANS AND INSIDE LOOK AT NEW TOM DOAK COURSE

INVERNESS, SCOTLAND, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabot Collection, developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, has recently unveiled development updates at Cabot Highlands in Scotland, including the routing plan for its new Tom Doak golf course set to open for preview play in 2024. Following Cabot's acquisition of the iconic Castle Stuart Golf Links and surrounding property in summer 2022, plans have been put in place for exciting new real estate opportunities, an expanded 11,000-square-foot clubhouse with new dining areas and new programming, all complemented by the thoughtful touches and exemplary service the Cabot brand has become known for.

The resort lies in the picturesque town of Inverness and visitors currently delight in playing the award-winning Castle Stuart course, which is part of the rich fabric of golf in the legendary destination. The Top 100 course, designed by the late Mark Parsinen and Gil Hanse, now includes signature Cabot couches off the 18th green and biscuits on the first tee. As the door to golf in the Scottish Highlands, and the perfect home base for exploring the region, guests are welcome to stay in charming lodging onsite, with options of the Golf Lodge or the Farmhouse. Each lodging provides accommodations for up to eight people and boasts magnificent views of the countryside or waters of the Moray Firth. Package pricing starts at £405 per person per night (or approximately $516 per person per night USD).

The new Tom Doak course will usher in 18 holes of breathtaking golf, all designed to harken back to the feel of a course that players could experience 200 years ago. Designed around the 400-year-old castle, the course will incorporate natural contours, meandering through hillsides and expansive open land with several holes along the water. The grand opening is slated for 2025.

"As architects, our greatest joy is to try and sort out the best way to have fun over a raw piece of ground, but the ultimate success would be to leave the golfer the same sort of puzzle," said Doak.

Construction on the clubhouse is expected to commence in fall 2023, while sales for real estate will begin in early 2024; each is expected to reach completion in spring 2025. Real estate will feature cottages with upscale, modern touches inspired by the alluring landscape of the Scottish countryside. Up to 25 new accommodations are expected to be built as part of this exciting development. When homeowners are not in residence, their homes will be available as luxury accommodations for visiting guests. The new clubhouse will feature a whisky and cigar bar, clubhouse grill bar and a chophouse restaurant on the middle floor. Cabot Highlands will be complete with new retail, locker rooms and communal gathering points.

"In the historic home of golf, we looked to Tom to create something special, and perhaps unconventional by modern standards. His vision of resurrecting an old true-links style course will serve as a great complement to the beloved Castle Stuart Golf Links," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "We hope to create an awe-inspiring destination anchored by incredible golf that will stand the test of time for generations to come."

Cabot Highlands is located just five minutes from the Inverness Airport and within driving distance from some of the most famous courses in the region, including Royal Dornoch, Nairn, Brora and Skibo Castle. The setting runs along the shores of the Moray Firth overlooking panoramic vistas and well-known landmarks including Kessock Bridge and Chanonry Lighthouse. Castle Stuart's rugged natural landscape can be described as a throwback to golf as it once was. The course features holes framed by the water's edge on one side and bluffs on the other, with rumpled fairway contours and infinity-edged greens that seem perched on cliffs directly over the sea.

Beyond golf, the destination offers incredible natural beauty and ample outdoor activities including hiking, cycling, fishing, falconry, horseback riding, boat tours of the famed Loch Ness and more. The city center of Inverness is located ten minutes away and offers opportunities to experience the vibrant Scottish culture through Victorian-era marketplaces, cathedrals, museums and restaurants. The Inverness area also houses some of Scotland's top whisky distilleries, many of which offer guided tours and tastings throughout the year.

"Since opening our 2023 golf season at Cabot Highlands, we have been met with incredible excitement from our community and visitors alike," said longtime General Manager Stuart McColm. "Ben and the Cabot team are the perfect stewards for our historic property, and working alongside a visionary such as Tom Doak sets the stage for a remarkable resort and golf experience that would make our beloved founder, Mark Parsinen, very proud."

For more information, please visit www.cabothighlands.com.

About Cabot Highlands:

Cabot's first European project, Cabot Highlands, is situated in the Scottish Highlands and will include world-class golf, boutique accommodations and luxury real estate. Located five minutes from the Inverness Airport, Cabot Highlands features Castle Stuart Golf Links, named among the top 100 courses in the world by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine, practice facility and putting green. A second course designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak will be completed in 2025. Beyond golf, the destination offers incredible natural beauty and ample outdoor activities including hiking, cycling, fishing, falconry, horseback riding and more. The nearby city of Inverness is located ten minutes away and offers opportunities to experience the vibrant Scottish culture through Victorian-era marketplaces, cathedrals, museums and restaurants.

About The Cabot Collection:

The Cabot Collection is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf and master-planned communities. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and the most recently added Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

