Great Learning to offer Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI Certifications to its learners

Learners can enroll for these Microsoft Certifications with any of the existing programs offered by Great Learning in Cloud Computing, Data Science and Data Engineering.

The Microsoft Certification aligned learning paths will be delivered by Great Learning faculty and Microsoft Certified Trainers.

Great Learning programs are designed to help learners advance their skills in Microsoft technologies and Azure focused careers and complete the corresponding Microsoft Certification exams.

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional training is collaborating with Microsoft to offer their learners various Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI learning paths aligned to Microsoft Certifications. These 6-week online programs are designed and developed by Microsoft and delivered by Great Learning faculty and Microsoft Certified Trainers. The programs are relevant for young graduates and working professionals aspiring to build careers in high-demand domains such as Cloud Computing, Data Science and Data Engineering.

The relevance of Azure in today's technology landscape cannot be overstated. As businesses increasingly migrate to the cloud, Azure has emerged as a leading cloud infrastructure platform, providing a wide range of services and solutions to meet diverse business needs. Organizations that use Azure gain scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency, enabling them to accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation. The rapid adoption of Azure has created a significant demand for professionals skilled in Azure technologies. These skilling programs aligned to Azure certifications are designed for professionals aspiring to build a career in Cloud Computing and wanting to gain technical skills in Azure-based solutions.

As part of this relationship, Great Learning will initially deliver three Microsoft Certification aligned skilling programs, with plans to expand the offering to include seven more programs throughout the year. Launching immediately are the Azure Fundamentals , Azure Administrator , (as a bolt on with the Great Learning Cloud Computing program) and Power BI Data Analyst programs. The Microsoft Azure Administrator certification is relevant for mid-level professionals in the IT and cloud domain and will provide them with a comprehensive understanding of Azure infrastructure and management tools. Power BI Data Analyst, is designed for young graduates who want to kick-start their career in Data Analytics.

Sharing his views about the collaboration, Mohan Lakhamraju , Founder & CEO, Great Learning said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Microsoft to provide our learners with access to world-class training aligned to Microsoft Certifications. Microsoft Azure is a prominent cloud infrastructure platform, revolutionizing the way businesses operate. However, there is a noticeable dearth of professionals equipped with the necessary skills to effectively leverage the capabilities of Azure. This collaboration will enable professionals at various stages of their careers to get these highly relevant skills and stay ahead in today's competitive job market."

Geoffrey Hirsch, Microsoft Senior Director, Worldwide Learning said, "Great Learning's expertise in professional training aligns to our goal to enable individuals to enhance their skill sets and pursue rewarding careers in the technology industry. We are pleased about this collaboration and the opportunity to offer specialized technical skilling through Great Learning that helps individuals prepare for Microsoft Certifications."

These certification-aligned programs will be delivered in a unique way under this collaboration. Learners will learn the Microsoft certified content over six weeks with weekly mentorship sessions with Great Learning's expert mentors. They will also have a dedicated program manager to assist and address any challenges faced during the course of the programs. Through this journey, they will also receive exam focused simulations and mock tests to prepare them for the certification exam. Upon completion of the program, learners will also obtain certification vouchers to cover the cost of the corresponding certification exam fee.

About Great Learning:

Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional training and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programs across various business, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. These programs are developed and offered in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford Graduate School of Business, MIT Professional Education, The University of Texas at Austin, National University of Singapore, Wharton Online, The University of Arizona, Deakin University, IIT-Roorkee, IIIT-Hyderabad & Delhi, and Great Lakes Institute of Management. Great Learning is able to leverage the highly qualified, world-class faculty at these universities together with its vast network of 6200+ industry expert mentors to deliver an unmatched learning experience for over 8.2 million learners from over 170+ countries around the world.

Media Contact

Navami Ajayan

Corporate Communications

press@mygreatlearning.com

Navami.ajayan@greatlearning.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458111/2766407/Great_Learning_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Great Learning