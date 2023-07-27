TRES GENERACIONES® CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH LAUNCH OF 'FAMILIA TRES' TALENT COLLECTIVE

'Familia Tres' Brings Together World-Renowned Creatives with VIP Experiences, Exclusive Content, and Curated 'GENERACIONES' Content Hub

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tres Generaciones®, a premium tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, celebrates the brand's 50th anniversary with the launch of Familia Tres, a one-of-a-kind talent collective of world-renowned musicians, artists and tastemakers who embody the brand's 'Fail Twice, Get Up Tres' mantra, an unrelenting pursuit of what gives us meaning.

The Familia Tres talent collective and anniversary campaign will come to life through a series of VIP experiences that place the Familia Tres stories on full display within the brand's new online content hub – 'GENERACIONES' – which will feature exclusive interviews, profiles, cocktail recipes and more. With the launch of Familia Tres and release of 'GENERACIONES', Tres Generaciones® will be championing those who share the persevering spirit of the brand, as told through their personal journeys throughout their careers. Profiles on 'GENERACIONES' will include Victoria Monét, a Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter who is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated new album and Terrell Jones who recently made his foray into the luxury brand world after more than a decade of styling hip-hop's biggest acts.

"We are bringing Tres Generaciones'® storied heritage to the forefront through the launch of Familia Tres, which celebrates the next generation of influential creatives," said Andrew Eis, senior marketing director, global tequila at Beam Suntory. "Through this program, we are spotlighting the journeys behind these creative powerhouses and showcasing how they truly embody the 'Fail Twice, Get Up Tres' spirit of our brand."

Tres Generaciones'® storied history is shaped by three generations of Dons who together were responsible for establishing the spirit as native to the region of Tequila, Mexico, creating one of the first Añejo Tequilas, and becoming one of the first families to export to North America. Each of the three Dons' contributions is visualized by a stripe on the bottle, marking their decades-long journey to perfect an incredibly smooth triple distilled tequila and a legacy worth toasting to. Now, as the brand marks its 50th anniversary, Famillia Tres honors the Dons' legacy of persistence and hard work through cultural figures that demonstrate the same determined ethos.

"The story of Tres Generaciones® and the three Dons reminds me of my own family heritage – myself, and the two strongest women I know - my mother, and my grandmother. Like the Sauza family, our previous generations help shape us and better our futures," said Victoria Monét. "I'm excited to continue the tradition of blazing trails through my work, from my upcoming new album 'Jaguar II,' and toasting to hard work and dedication with my Tres Generaciones® Familia Tres collective."

Familia Tres proudly showcases notable go-getters and tastemakers who touch different facets of the creative industry and exemplify the mantra of 'Fail Twice, Get Up Tres' including:

Victoria Monét - Cover star and Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer and producer who has worked with artists like Ariana Grande , H.E.R., Lil Wayne and more.

Shaniqwa Jarvis - Photographer known for combining a modern fashion aesthetic with sensitive and emotional portraiture for the likes of President Barack Obama and Serena Williams.

Immasoul - Afro-Mexican singer known for representing women's empowerment through her smooth R&B music and soulful sounds.

Terrell Jones - Fashion stylist with over 16 years of working with DJ Khaled along with some of hip-hop's other greatest acts, Jones is solidifying his name in the luxury brand world with his own high-end sportswear collection.

Cory Townes - DJ and photographer traversing the creative spectrum of music and arts to make a name for himself while upholding the legacy of his father, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Letty Peniche - Mexican-Salvadoran American, Peniche is known for her love of Hip-Hop, extensive knowledge of Rap with her own syndicated morning show, Brown Bag, and years spent on LA radio.

Sam Selolwane - Head of promotion at RCA Records, Selolwane is a music industry veteran who has helped build today's biggest artists including H . E .R., SZA , Usher, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan, Davido , Alicia Keys and Doja Cat.

The stories of these influential figures will be documented by nationally recognized writers, from acclaimed journalist Rembert Browne, who will act as editor-in-chief of GENERACIONES, to nationally renowned pop-culture editor Hunter Harris, and more. The content will be online and printed in a limited publication run. Additional featured writers include Andre Gee, Lawrence Burney, Julissa James, Janice Llamoca, Tomás Mier and Noemie Tshinanga.

To celebrate the launch of the Familia Tres platform and collective, the brand will host a star-studded launch party in Los Angeles with exclusive artist performances, tastings, and a first look at the limited-edition debut issue.

For more about Familia Tres, please visit GeneracionesbyTres.com. To discover more about Tres Generaciones®, visit TresGeneraciones.com and follow along on social @TresGenTequila

ABOUT TRES GENERACIONES®

Tres Generaciones, a tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, is the culmination of three generations of dedication, wisdom and skill in tequila-making. Created in 1973 to commemorate the Sauza family's commitment to their craft, Tres Generaciones honors the legacy of three trailblazing Dons - Don Cenobio, Don Eladio and Don Francisco Javier - each of whom overcame obstacles and persisted through adversity to leave a mark on the industry and create a celebrated tequila that has stood the test of time. Tres Generaciones® offers three refined and distinct super-premium tequilas, each of which are triple distilled for smoothness, enhancing the purest flavors, aromas and nuances of the agave: clean and soft Plata, sweet and spicy Reposado, and rich, complex Añejo. The brand also introduced its Añejo Cristalino in 2022 which competes in the ultra-premium tequila segment, and its ongoing Tres Generaciones® Legacy Series in 2021 which includes a set of limited-edition tequilas inspired by the illustrious Sauza family heritage. For more information, please visit www.tresgeneraciones.com.

Tres Generaciones® has a storied history through three generations of Dons who were responsible for establishing tequila in the region of Tequila, Mexico, creating the first Añejo Tequila, and becoming one of the first families to export tequila to North America. A stripe for each generation is visible on each bottle, marking the journey and perseverance in creating an incredibly smooth tequila, and a legacy worth toasting.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Legent®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

