Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue of $21.1 million , up 19% year-over-year

Consolidated operating profit of $3.3 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.2 million

Cash flow from operations of $5.1 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the Second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Consolidated revenue was $21.1 million, up 19% from $17.7 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $21.2 million, up 20% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $2.6 million for Q2 2023. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $2.7 million. EPS from continuing operations was $0.17, compared to $0.08 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.2 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.4 million), stock option expenses ($0.4 million) and severance-related expenses ($56,000). See section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"Year-over-year revenue growth accelerated from Q1 to Q2," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for Travelzoo members. With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2023, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $20.2 million. Net cash provided by operations was $5.1 million.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $14.1 million. Operating profit for Q2 2023 was $3.8 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $3.3 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 35% year-over-year to $5.9 million. At constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 36% year-over-year. Operating loss for Q2 2023 was $239,000, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club business segment revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.1 million. Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. The number of premium subscribers increased 30% year-over-year. Revenue from increases in subscribers is reported with a lag because we recognize revenue from subscriptions monthly pro rata over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating profit for Q2 2023 was $97,000, compared to an operating profit of $161,000 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating profit for Q2 2023 was $255,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.2 million) related to the acquisition.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $13,000. Operating loss for Q2 2023 was $338,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $4,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q2 2023. Travelzoo recorded $9,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q2 2023. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of June 30, 2023, we had 30.8 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.2 million as of June 30, 2023, down 2% from June 30, 2022. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.2 million as of June 30, 2023, up 1% from June 30, 2022. Jack's Flight Club had 2.2 million subscribers as of June 30, 2023, up 22% from June 30, 2022.

Discontinued Operations

As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes

A provision of $1.1 million for income taxes was recorded for Q2 2023, compared to an income tax expense of $928,000 in the prior-year period. The provision for Q2 2023 does not reflect the expected utilization of NOLs by Travelzoo in the U.S.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead

For Q3 2023, we currently expect growth in revenue and growth in operating profit to continue year-over-year. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 21,128

$ 17,689

$ 42,729

$ 36,142 Cost of revenues 2,880

2,163

5,571

4,995 Gross profit 18,248

15,526

37,158

31,147 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 10,142

8,480

19,438

17,061 Product development 518

454

1,008

907 General and administrative 4,315

4,811

8,728

9,479 Total operating expenses 14,975

13,745

29,174

27,447 Operating income 3,273

1,781

7,984

3,700 Other income, net 479

195

829

1,618 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 3,752

1,976

8,813

5,318 Income tax expense 1,091

928

2,469

1,896 Income from continuing operations 2,661

1,048

6,344

3,422 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 2

10

—

(1) Net income 2,663

1,058

6,344

3,421 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 37

30

45

34 Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 2,626

$ 1,028

$ 6,299

$ 3,387















Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 2,624

$ 1,018

$ 6,299

$ 3,388 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ 2

$ 10

$ —

$ (1)















Income per share—basic













Continuing operations $ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.41

$ 0.28 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income per share—basic $ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.41

$ 0.28















Income per share—diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.40

$ 0.27 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income per share—diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.08

$ 0.40

$ 0.27 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 15,275

12,513

15,485

12,285 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 15,275

12,513

15,485

12,285 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 15,337

12,637

15,557

12,591 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 15,337

12,637

15,557

12,591

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,513

$ 18,693 Accounts receivable, net 10,287

13,820 Prepaid income taxes 801

1,778 Prepaid expenses and other 1,368

1,289 Assets from discontinued operations 10

11 Total current assets 31,979

35,591 Deposits and other 2,492

5,094 Deferred tax assets 3,222

3,222 Restricted cash 675

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,292

7,440 Property and equipment, net 652

657 Intangible assets, net 2,860

3,651 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 59,116

$ 67,274 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,254

$ 4,271 Merchant payables 23,885

32,574 Accrued expenses and other 4,316

5,049 Deferred revenue 2,697

2,216 Income tax payable 234

— Operating lease liabilities 2,395

2,972 Liabilities from discontinued operations 451

452 Total current liabilities 36,232

47,534 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,493

8,326 Other long-term liabilities 4,322

2,563 Total liabilities 48,047

58,423 Non-controlling interest —

4,595 Common stock 152

165 Treasury stock (at cost) —

(7,130) Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Note receivable from shareholder (4,753)

(4,753) Additional paid-in capital 11,819

23,274 Retained earnings 13,441

7,142 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,693)

(4,905) Total stockholders' equity 6,429

4,256 Non-controlling interest 4,640

— Total equity 11,069

4,256 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,116

$ 67,274

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 2,663

$ 1,058

$ 6,344

$ 3,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 467

544

945

1,118 Stock-based compensation 431

589

827

1,131 Deferred income tax 30

453

(38)

550 Loss on long-lived assets 10

—

10

38 Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

—

(196) Net foreign currency effects (36)

227

(33)

214 Reversal of reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves (260)

(838)

(829)

(2,246) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 3,516

3,032

3,888

(131) Prepaid income taxes 557

(89)

964

670 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 2,556

(703)

2,573

(138) Accounts payable (1,072)

(2,159)

(2,393)

(2,056) Merchant payables (4,013)

(11,823)

(8,604)

(19,784) Accrued expenses and other (534)

(745)

377

172 Income tax payable 198

(29)

198

(186) Other liabilities 600

257

1,419

433 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,113

(10,226)

5,648

(16,990) Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from repayment of note receivable 74

—

113

— Purchases of intangible assets —

—

—

(1,049) Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

—

196 Purchases of property and equipment (46)

(86)

(157)

(175) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 28

(86)

(44)

(1,028) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (4,684)

—

(4,870)

— Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (299)

1,885

(299)

1,885 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,983)

1,885

(5,169)

1,885 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 213

(1,652)

384

(2,176) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 371

(10,079)

819

(18,309) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 19,826

36,759

19,378

44,989 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,197

$ 26,680

$ 20,197

$ 26,680

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 13,642

$ 6,462

$ 1,011

$ 13

$ 21,128 Intersegment revenue (loss) 491

(575)

84

—

— Total net revenues 14,133

5,887

1,095

13

21,128 Operating income (loss) $ 3,753

$ (239)

$ 97

$ (338)

$ 3,273



















Three months ended June 30, 2022 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 12,337

$ 4,395

$ 952

$ 5

$ 17,689 Intersegment revenue (loss) 41

(41)

—

—

— Total net revenues 12,378

4,354

952

5

17,689 Operating income (loss) $ 3,272

$ (1,472)

$ 161

$ (180)

$ 1,781

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 28,209

$ 12,540

$ 1,959

$ 21

$ 42,729 Intersegment revenue (loss) 682

(766)

84

—

— Total net revenues 28,891

11,774

2,043

21

42,729 Operating income (loss) $ 8,269

$ 218

$ 52

$ (555)

$ 7,984



















Six months ended June 30, 2022 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 23,835

$ 10,522

$ 1,775

$ 10

$ 36,142 Intersegment revenue (loss) 234

(234)

—

—

— Total net revenues 24,069

10,288

1,775

10

36,142 Operating income (loss) $ 5,092

$ (1,294)

$ 184

$ (282)

$ 3,700

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating expense $ 14,975

$ 13,745

$ 29,174

$ 27,447 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) 389

217

787

443 Stock option expenses (B) 431

589

827

1,131 Severance-related expenses (C) 56

49

95

62 Non-GAAP operating expense 14,099

12,890

27,465

25,811















GAAP operating income 3,273

1,781

7,984

3,700 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 876

855

1,709

1,636 Non-GAAP operating income 4,149

2,636

9,693

5,336

