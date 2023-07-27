ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON CONTINUED REVENUE ACCELERATION

MIAMI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported second quarter Earnings per Share of $1.70 and Adjusted Earnings per Share of $1.82. These results were significantly better than the company's guidance due to stronger pricing on closer-in demand and further strength in onboard revenue. As a result of the accelerating demand environment for its vacation experiences, the company is increasing its 2023 Adjusted Earnings per Share guidance by 33% to $6.00 – $6.20.

"Our brands continue to fire on all cylinders, resulting in record yields and second quarter earnings significantly exceeding our expectations," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Demand for cruising and our brands is exceptionally strong and we have seen another step change in booking volumes and pricing, leading us to now expect double-digit net yield growth for the full year. We also expect to achieve record Adjusted EBITDA per APCD and Return on Invested Capital this year and are well on our way toward achieving our Trifecta goals."

Key Highlights

Strong ticket pricing from both North America and Europe itineraries, combined with strength in onboard revenue, led to better-than-expected revenues in the second quarter and the significant increase in the company's full year outlook for revenue and earnings.

Second Quarter 2023:

Gross Margin Yields increased 13.1% As-Reported, and Net Yields increased 12.9% in Constant-Currency (12.6% As-Reported), both compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Gross Cruise Costs per Available Passenger Cruise Day ("APCD") increased 10.9% As-Reported, and Net Cruise Costs ("NCC"), excluding Fuel, per APCD increased 9.0% in Constant-Currency (8.6% As-Reported), both compared to the second quarter of 2019. Favorable timing of operating expenses was offset by the increase in stock compensation expense due to the rise in share price and expected financial performance.

Total revenues were a record $3.5 billion , Net Income was $458.8 million or $1.70 per share, Adjusted Net Income was $491.7 million or $1.82 per share, Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.2 billion and Operating Cash Flow was $1.4 billion .

Full Year 2023 Outlook:

Net Yields are expected to increase 11.5% to 12.0% in Constant-Currency and As-Reported, compared to 2019.

NCC, excluding Fuel, per APCD is expected to be up approximately 7.0% in Constant-Currency (6.7% As-Reported), compared to 2019. The increase in costs, relative to previous guidance, is driven by an increase in stock compensation expense due to the rise in share price and expected financial performance.

Adjusted Earnings per Share for the full year are expected to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.20 per share.

Third Quarter 2023 Outlook:

Net Yields are expected to increase 13.5% to 14.0% in Constant-Currency (14.0% to 14.5% As-Reported), compared to the third quarter of 2019.

NCC, excluding Fuel, per APCD is expected to increase approximately 11.2% in Constant-Currency and As-Reported, compared to third quarter 2019. Approximately half of the cost increase compared to 2019 is related to structural costs, timing shift of operating expenses from the second quarter, and increase in stock compensation expense.

Adjusted Earnings per Share for the third quarter are expected to be in the range of $3.38 to $3.48 per share.

Second Quarter 2023

The company reported Net Income for the second quarter of $458.8 million or $1.70 per share compared to Net Loss of $(0.5) billion or $(2.05) per share for the same period in the prior year. The company also reported Adjusted Net Income of $491.7 million or $1.82 per share for the second quarter compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $(0.5) billion or $(2.08) per share for the same period in the prior year.

Second quarter revenue significantly exceeded the company's guidance due to higher pricing and higher shipboard revenue across the company's key itineraries, including the Caribbean and Europe. Load factor for the second quarter was 105%.

Gross Cruise Costs per APCD increased 10.9% As-Reported, compared to 2019. NCC, excluding Fuel, per APCD increased 8.6% As-Reported and 9.0% in Constant-Currency, compared to 2019. Favorable timing of operating expenses drove NCC lower, however it was offset entirely by an increase in stock compensation expense related costs due to the significant rise in share price and expected financial performance.

Update on Bookings

Booking volumes in the second quarter remained significantly higher than the corresponding period in 2019 and at record pricing levels. Demand for 2023 sailings has significantly exceeded expectations and bookings for 2024 sailings are up significantly versus all prior years at record prices. Demand from the North American consumer has remained incredibly strong throughout the year, and booking volumes from European consumers who are booking European cruises this summer have accelerated.

The further increase in yield expectations for the year is the result of higher pricing and onboard revenue expectations for key itineraries, particularly in North America and Europe. Consumer spending onboard, as well as pre-cruise purchases, continue to significantly exceed 2019 levels driven by greater participation at higher prices.

As of June 30, 2023, the Group's customer deposit balance was at a record-high $5.7 billion.

Fuel Expense

Bunker pricing net of hedging for the second quarter was $682 per metric ton and consumption was 405,000 metric tons.

The company does not forecast fuel prices and its fuel cost calculations are based on current at-the-pump prices, net of hedging impacts. Based on today's fuel prices, the company has included $275 million of fuel expense in its third quarter guidance at a forecasted consumption of 408,000 metric tons, which is 55% hedged via swaps. Forecasted consumption is 54%, 60% and 40% hedged via swaps for the remainder of 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. The annual average cost per metric ton of the hedge portfolio is approximately $573, $509, and $496 for 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively.

The company provided the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023:

FUEL STATISTICS Third Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Fuel Consumption (metric tons) 408,000 1,649,000 Fuel Expenses Approx. $275 million Approx. $1,140 million Percent Hedged (fwd. consumption) 55.0 % 54.0 %





GUIDANCE As-Reported Constant Currency

Third Quarter 2023 Net Yields vs. 2019 14.0% to 14.5% 13.5% to 14.0% Net Cruise Costs per APCD vs. 2019 approximately 14.8% approximately 14.7% Net Cruise Costs per APCD ex. Fuel vs. 2019 approximately 11.2% approximately 11.2%

Full Year 2023 Net Yields vs. 2019 11.5% to 12.0% 11.5% to 12.0% Net Cruise Costs per APCD vs. 2019 approximately 11.6% approximately 11.9% Net Cruise Costs per APCD ex. Fuel vs. 2019 approximately 6.7% approximately 7.0%





GUIDANCE Third Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 APCDs 12 million 47 million Capacity change vs. 2019 12.2 % 13.5 % Depreciation and amortization $360 to $370 million $1,465 to $1,475 million Net Interest, excluding loss on extinguishment of debt $295 to $305 million $1,272 to $1,282 million Adjusted EPS $3.38 to $3.48 $6.00 to $6.20





SENSITIVITY Third Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 1% Change in Currency $6 million $15 million 1% Change in Net Yields $32 million $110 million 1% Change in NCC excluding Fuel $14 million $56 million 100 basis pt. Change in SOFR $4 million $13 million 10% Change in Fuel prices $27 million $114 million



Exchange rates used in guidance calculations

GBP $1.29

AUD $0.68

CAD $0.76

EUR $1.11



Liquidity and Financing Arrangements

As of June 30, 2023, the Group's liquidity position was $3.7 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents and undrawn revolving credit facility availability.

During the second quarter, the company generated $1.4 billion in operating cash flow and repaid $1.6 billion of debt, including $392 million of its 11.50% senior secured notes due June 2025. The company settled its 4.25% convertible notes in June by utilizing $338 million of cash on hand and issuing 373,505 shares. In July, the company redeemed, utilizing cash on hand, an additional $300 million of its 11.50% senior secured notes due June 2025.

"Strengthening the balance sheet continues to be a top priority," said Naftali Holtz, chief financial officer, Royal Caribbean Group. "Better than expected financial results and cash flow have allowed us to accelerate reduction in both leverage and debt levels. We expect to continue improving the balance sheet and moving us closer to achieving our Trifecta goal of returning to investment grade metrics."

As of June 30, 2023, the scheduled debt maturities for the remainder of 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 were $1.0 billion, $2.0 billion, $3.3 billion, and $2.8 billion, respectively.

Capital Expenditures and Capacity Guidance

Capital expenditures for full year 2023 are expected to be $4.2 billion. The company took delivery of Silver Nova and expects to take delivery of two additional new ships, Icon of the Seas and Celebrity Ascent, in 2023. All ship orders have committed financing in place. Non-new ship related capital expenditures are expected to be $0.5 billion.

Capacity changes for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 are expected to be 13.5%, 8%, 6%, and 5%, respectively. These figures do not include potential ship sales or additions that the company may elect in the future.

Definitions

Selected Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA (as defined below) excluding certain items that we believe adjusting for is meaningful when assessing our profitability on a comparative basis. For the 2023 and 2022 periods, these items included (i) other (income) expense; (ii) gain on sale of controlling interest; (iii) recovery of losses from one of our equity method investees; (iv) impairment and credit losses (recoveries); and (v) restructuring charges and other initiative expenses.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share ("Adjusted EPS") is a non-GAAP measure that represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (as defined below) divided by weighted average shares outstanding or by diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as applicable. We believe that this non-GAAP measure is meaningful when assessing our performance on a comparative basis.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a non-GAAP measure that represents Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. excluding certain items that we believe adjusting for is meaningful when assessing our performance on a comparative basis. For the periods presented, these items included (i) loss on the extinguishment of debt; (ii) gain on sale of controlling interest; (iii) tax on the sale of PortMiami noncontrolling interest; (iv) Silver Whisper deferred tax liability release; (v) recovery of losses from one of our equity method investees; (vi) impairment and credit losses (recoveries); (vii) the amortization of the Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the Silversea Cruises acquisition in 2018; and (viii) restructuring charges and other initiative expenses.

Available Passenger Cruise Days ("APCD") is our measurement of capacity and represents double occupancy per cabin multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period, which excludes canceled cruise days and cabins not available for sale. We use this measure to perform capacity and rate analysis to identify our main non-capacity drivers that cause our cruise revenue and expenses to vary.

Constant Currency is a significant measure for our revenues and expenses, which are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. Because our reporting currency is the U.S. Dollar, the value of these revenues and expenses in U.S. Dollar will be affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Although such changes in local currency prices are just one of many elements impacting our revenues and expenses, it can be an important element. For this reason, we also monitor our revenues and expenses in "Constant Currency" - i.e., as if the current period's currency exchange rates had remained constant with the comparable prior period's rates. For the 2023 periods presented, we calculate "Constant Currency" by applying the average 2019 period exchange rates for each of the corresponding months of the reported and/or forecasted period, so as to calculate what the results would have been had exchange rates been the same throughout both periods. We do not make predictions about future exchange rates and use current exchange rates for calculations of future periods. It should be emphasized that the use of Constant Currency is primarily used by us for comparing short-term changes and/or projections. Over the longer term, changes in guest sourcing and shifting the amount of purchases between currencies can significantly change the impact of the purely currency-based fluctuations.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. excluding (i) interest income; (ii) interest expense, net of interest capitalized; (iii) depreciation and amortization expenses; and (iv) income tax benefit or expense. We believe that this non-GAAP measure is meaningful when assessing our operating performance on a comparative basis.

Invested Capital represents the most recent five-quarter average of total debt (i.e., Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt) plus Total shareholders' equity. We use this measure to calculate ROIC (as defined below).

Occupancy ("Load Factor"), in accordance with cruise vacation industry practice, is calculated by dividing Passenger Cruise Days (as defined below) by APCD. A percentage in excess of 100% indicates that three or more passengers occupied some cabins.

Passenger Cruise Days represent the number of passengers carried for the period multiplied by the number of days of their respective cruises.

Gross Cruise Costs represent the sum of total cruise operating expenses plus marketing, selling and administrative expenses.

Net Cruise Costs ("NCC") and NCC excluding Fuel are non-GAAP measures that represent Gross Cruise Costs excluding commissions, transportation and other expenses, and onboard and other expenses and, in the case of Net Cruise Costs excluding Fuel, fuel expenses. For the 2023 and 2019 periods presented, Net Cruise Costs and Net Cruise Costs excluding Fuel exclude (i) the gain on sale of controlling interest; (ii) impairment and credit losses (recoveries); (iii) restructuring charges and other initiative expenses; (iv) incidental costs related to the Oasis of the Seas incident included within cruise operating expenses; and (v) the transaction costs related to the Silversea Cruises acquisition. In measuring our ability to control costs in a manner that positively impacts net income, we believe changes in Net Cruise Costs and Net Cruise Costs excluding Fuel to be the most relevant indicators of our performance.

Gross Margin Yield represent Gross Margin per APCD.

Adjusted Gross Margin represent Gross Margin, adjusted for payroll and related, food, fuel, other operating expenses, and depreciation and amortization. Gross Margin is calculated pursuant to GAAP as total revenues less total cruise operating expenses, and depreciation and amortization.

Net Yields represent Adjusted Gross Margin per APCD. We utilize Adjusted Gross Margin and Net Yields to manage our business on a day-to-day basis as we believe that they are the most relevant measures of our pricing performance because they reflect the cruise revenues earned by us net of our most significant variable costs, which are commissions, transportation and other expenses, and onboard and other expenses.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure that represents operating income (loss) including income (loss) from equity investments and income taxes but excluding certain items that we believe adjusting for is meaningful when assessing our operating performance on a comparative basis. We use this non-GAAP measure to calculate ROIC (as defined below).

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") represents Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) divided by Invested Capital. We believe ROIC is a meaningful measure because it quantifies how efficiently we generated operating income relative to the capital we have invested in the business. ROIC is also used as a key metric in our long-term incentive compensation program for our executive officers.

Trifecta refers to the multi-year Adjusted EBITDA per APCD, Adjusted EPS and ROIC goals we publicly announced in November 2022 and are seeking to achieve by the end of 2025. We designed this program to help us better execute and achieve our business goals by clearly articulating longer-term financial objectives. Under the Trifecta Program, we are targeting Adjusted EBITDA per APCD of at least $100, Adjusted EPS of at least $10, and ROIC of 13% or higher by the end of 2025.

For additional information see "Adjusted Measures of Financial Performance" below.

Adjusted Measures of Financial Performance

This press release includes certain adjusted financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, which we believe provide useful information to investors as a supplement to our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of adjusted financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures may be different from adjusted measures used by other companies. In addition, these adjusted measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Adjusted measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as do the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures.

A reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure of all adjusted financial measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included at the end of this press release. We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because preparation of meaningful U.S. GAAP projections would require unreasonable effort. Due to significant uncertainty, we are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, the future movement of foreign exchange rates, fuel prices and interest rates inclusive of our related hedging programs. In addition, we are unable to determine the future impact of non-core business related gains and losses which may result from strategic initiatives. These items are uncertain and could be material to our results of operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Due to this uncertainty, we do not believe that reconciling information for such projected figures would be meaningful.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Passenger ticket revenues $ 2,443,506

$ 1,418,203

$ 4,340,022

$ 2,070,061 Onboard and other revenues 1,079,476

766,039

2,068,106

1,173,412 Total revenues 3,522,982

2,184,242

6,408,128

3,243,473 Cruise operating expenses:













Commissions, transportation and other 516,007

329,859

918,937

480,202 Onboard and other 220,315

155,570

378,950

230,009 Payroll and related 284,372

327,141

594,370

676,759 Food 202,695

155,226

402,086

255,410 Fuel 275,918

275,179

577,431

463,659 Other operating 455,569

436,944

876,007

758,822 Total cruise operating expenses 1,954,876

1,679,919

3,747,781

2,864,861 Marketing, selling and administrative expenses 434,848

371,425

895,703

765,455 Depreciation and amortization expenses 361,677

351,542

721,450

691,009 Operating Income (Loss) 771,581

(218,644)

1,043,194

(1,077,852) Other income (expense):













Interest income 9,583

6,490

24,391

9,812 Interest expense, net of interest capitalized (355,512)

(302,706)

(714,899)

(580,365) Equity investment income (loss) 42,014

(13,179)

62,485

(44,238) Other (expense) income (5,386)

6,457

(771)

3,919

(309,301)

(302,938)

(628,794)

(610,872) Net Income (Loss) 462,280

(521,582)

414,400

(1,688,724) Less: Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,519

—

3,549

— Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $ 458,761

$ (521,582)

$ 410,851

$ (1,688,724) Earnings (Loss) per Share:













Basic $ 1.79

$ (2.05)

$ 1.61

$ (6.63) Diluted $ 1.70

$ (2.05)

$ 1.60

$ (6.63) Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding:













Basic 255,805

254,964

255,636

254,893 Diluted 281,913

254,964

258,741

254,893















Comprehensive Income (Loss)













Net Income (Loss) $ 462,280

$ (521,582)

$ 414,400

$ (1,688,724) Other comprehensive (loss) income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,263)

12,682

(9,809)

20,460 Change in defined benefit plans (3,785)

15,168

(272)

27,765 Gain (loss) on cash flow derivative hedges 4,988

(84,493)

(26,709)

111,408 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (2,060)

(56,643)

(36,790)

159,633 Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 460,220

$ (578,225)

$ 377,610

$ (1,529,091)

















ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. STATISTICS (unaudited)

























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2019

2023

2022

2019















Passengers Carried 1,900,810

1,340,622

1,663,900

3,707,079

2,075,431

3,197,126 Passenger Cruise Days 12,297,290

8,443,745

11,321,528

23,772,032

12,862,644

21,883,345 APCD 11,708,837

10,295,996

10,437,420

22,942,326

17,988,902

20,298,020 Occupancy 105.0 %

82.0 %

108.5 %

103.6 %

71.5 %

107.8 %

































ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 726,424

$ 1,935,005 Trade and other receivables, net of allowances of $10,027 and $11,612 at June 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively 375,357

531,066 Inventories 215,915

224,016 Prepaid expenses and other assets 604,623

455,836 Derivative financial instruments 46,516

59,083 Total current assets 1,968,835

3,205,006 Property and equipment, net 27,935,922

27,546,445 Operating lease right-of-use assets 551,534

537,559 Goodwill 809,250

809,277 Other assets, net of allowances of $62,833 and $71,614 at June 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively 1,657,807

1,678,074 Total assets $ 32,923,348

$ 33,776,361 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,713,299

$ 2,087,711 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 81,797

79,760 Accounts payable 692,011

646,727 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,391,553

1,459,957 Derivative financial instruments 111,864

131,312 Customer deposits 5,676,341

4,167,997 Total current liabilities 9,666,865

8,573,464 Long-term debt 18,685,633

21,303,480 Long-term operating lease liabilities 537,641

523,006 Other long-term liabilities 492,127

507,599 Total liabilities 29,382,266

30,907,549







Shareholders' equity





Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding) —

— Common stock ($0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 284,405,911 and 283,257,102

shares issued, June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,844

2,832 Paid-in capital 7,406,818

7,284,852 Accumulated deficit (1,296,578)

(1,707,429) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (680,004)

(643,214) Treasury stock (28,248,125 and 28,018,385 common shares at cost, June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively) (2,069,432)

(2,068,229) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 3,363,648

2,868,812 Noncontrolling Interests 177,434

— Total shareholders' equity 3,541,082

2,868,812 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,923,348

$ 33,776,361

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Operating Activities





Net Income (Loss) $ 414,400

$ (1,688,724) Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization 721,450

691,009 Net deferred income tax benefit (6,139)

(9,205) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments not designated as hedges (11,675)

87,245 Share-based compensation expense 65,721

10,134 Equity investment (income) loss (62,485)

44,238 Amortization of debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums 58,144

84,734 Loss on extinguishment of debt 43,518

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net 131,865

(201,605) Decrease (increase) in inventories 8,101

(78,884) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (139,249)

(168,948) Increase in accounts payable trade 30,287

221,746 (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (62,957)

16,818 Increase in customer deposits 1,508,345

1,007,876 Other, net 1,939

(66,641) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,701,265

(50,207) Investing Activities





Purchases of property and equipment (1,048,389)

(2,317,747) Cash received on settlement of derivative financial instruments 17,581

36,073 Cash paid on settlement of derivative financial instruments (13,960)

(265,047) Cash received on loans to unconsolidated affiliates 10,939

8,700 Other, net 11,680

10,474 Net cash used in investing activities (1,022,149)

(2,527,547) Financing Activities





Debt proceeds 1,208,177

3,831,566 Debt issuance costs (52,610)

(133,946) Repayments of debt (4,249,101)

(1,706,807) Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest 209,320

— Other, net (3,928)

(11,050) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,888,142)

1,979,763 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 445

(1,574) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,208,581)

(599,565) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,935,005

2,701,770 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 726,424

$ 2,102,205

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Supplemental Disclosure





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 560,023

$ 425,119 Non-cash Investing Activities





Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued

expenses and other liabilities $ 17,790

$ 33,189

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (unaudited) Gross Margin Yields and Net Yields were calculated by dividing Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margins by APCD as follows (in thousands, except APCD and Yields):

























Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2023 On a

Constant

Currency Basis

2019

2023

2023 On a

Constant

Currency Basis

2019 Total revenue $ 3,522,982

$ —

$ 2,806,631

$ 6,408,128

$ —

$ 5,246,398 Less:





















Cruise operating expenses 1,954,876

—

1,544,504

3,747,781

—

2,958,208 Depreciation and

amortization expenses 361,677

—

311,600

721,450

—

603,885 Gross Margin 1,206,429

1,212,711

950,527

1,938,897

1,961,253

1,684,305 Add:





















Payroll and related 284,372

—

265,569

594,370

—

535,101 Food 202,695

—

146,847

402,086

—

286,381 Fuel 275,918

—

181,924

577,431

—

342,095 Other operating 455,569

—

348,801

876,007

—

694,943 Depreciation and

amortization expenses 361,677

—

311,600

721,450

—

603,885 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 2,786,660

$ 2,793,884

$ 2,205,268

$ 5,110,241

$ 5,134,584

$ 4,146,710























APCD 11,708,837

11,708,837

10,437,420

22,942,326

22,942,326

20,298,020 Gross Margin Yields $ 103.04

$ 103.57

$ 91.07

$ 84.51

$ 85.49

$ 82.98 Net Yields $ 238.00

$ 238.61

$ 211.28

$ 222.74

$ 223.80

$ 204.29

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (unaudited) Gross Cruise Costs, Net Cruise Costs and Net Cruise Costs excluding Fuel were calculated as follows (in thousands, except APCD and costs per APCD):

























Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2023 On a

Constant

Currency Basis

2019

2023

2023 On a

Constant

Currency Basis

2019 Total cruise operating

expenses $ 1,954,876

$ —

$ 1,544,504

$ 3,747,781

$ —

$ 2,958,208 Marketing, selling and

administrative expenses 434,848

—

376,874

895,703

—

791,821 Gross Cruise Costs 2,389,724

2,398,663

1,921,378

4,643,484

4,664,368

3,750,029 Less:





















Commissions,

transportation and other 516,007

—

426,934

918,937

—

790,089 Onboard and other 220,315

—

174,429

378,950

—

309,599 Net Cruise Costs Including

Other Costs 1,653,402

—

1,320,015

3,345,597

—

2,650,341 Less:





















Gain on sale of controlling

interest (1) —

—

—

(3,130)

—

— Impairment and credit

losses (recoveries) (2) —

—

—

(6,990)

—

— Restructuring charges and

other initiative expenses 5,288

—

—

5,288

—

— Incidental costs related to

the Oasis of the Seas

incident included within

cruise operating expenses —

—

12,026

—

—

12,026 Transaction costs related to

Silversea Cruises acquisition (3) —

—

—

—

—

1,186 Net Cruise Costs 1,648,114

1,653,209

1,307,989

3,350,429

3,363,378

2,637,129 Less:





















Fuel (4) 275,918

—

181,228

577,431

—

341,399 Net Cruise Costs Excluding

Fuel $ 1,372,196

$ 1,377,292

$ 1,126,761

$ 2,772,998

$ 2,785,947

$ 2,295,730























APCD 11,708,837

11,708,837

10,437,420

22,942,326

22,942,326

20,298,020 Gross Cruise Costs per

APCD $ 204.10

$ 204.86

$ 184.09

$ 202.40

$ 203.31

$ 184.75 Net Cruise Costs per APCD $ 140.76

$ 141.19

$ 125.32

$ 146.04

$ 146.60

$ 129.92 Net Cruise Costs Excluding

Fuel per APCD $ 117.19

$ 117.63

$ 107.95

$ 120.87

$ 121.43

$ 113.10

(1) Represents gain on sale of controlling interest in cruise terminal facilities in Italy. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (2) Represents asset impairments and credit losses recoveries for notes receivables for which credit losses were previously recorded. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (3) These amounts are included in Marketing, selling and administrative expenses within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (4) For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, the amount does not include incremental fuel expenses incurred of $0.7 million related to the collapse of the drydock structure at the Grand Bahama Shipyard involving Oasis of the Seas.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (unaudited) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were calculated as follows (in thousands, except APCD and per APCD data):





















Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean

Cruises Ltd.

$ 458,761

$ (521,582)

$ 410,851

$ (1,688,724) Interest income

(9,583)

(6,490)

(24,391)

(9,812) Interest expense, net of interest capitalized

355,512

302,706

714,899

580,365 Depreciation and amortization expenses

361,677

351,542

721,450

691,009 Income tax expense (benefit) (1)

7,806

(2,025)

(537)

4,553 EBITDA

1,174,173

124,151

1,822,272

(422,609)

















Other (income) expense (2)

(2,420)

(4,432)

1,308

(8,472) Gain on sale of controlling interest (3)

—

—

(3,130)

— Recovery of losses from one of our equity method

investees

(4,228)

—

(4,228)

— Impairment and credit losses (recoveries) (4)

—

(10,943)

(6,990)

(10,770) Restructuring charges and other initiative expenses

5,288

902

5,288

1,875 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,172,813

$ 109,678

$ 1,814,520

$ (439,976)

















APCD

11,708,837

10,295,996

22,942,326

17,988,902 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean

Cruises Ltd. per APCD

$ 39.18

$ (50.66)

$ 17.91

$ (93.88) Adjusted EBITDA per APCD

$ 100.16

$ 10.65

$ 79.09

$ (24.46)

(1) These amounts are included in Other (expense) income within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (2) Represents net non-operating income or expense. For the periods reported, primarily relates to gains or losses arising from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The amount excludes income tax expense (benefit), included in the EBITDA calculation above. (3) Represents gain on sale of controlling interest in cruise terminal facilities in Italy. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (4) Represents asset impairments and credit loss recoveries for notes receivables for which credit losses were previously recorded. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were calculated as follows (in thousands, except APCD and per APCD data):



Year Ended December 31,

2019 Net Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $ 1,878,887 Interest income (26,945) Interest expense, net of interest capitalized 408,513 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1,245,942 Income tax expense (1) 32,602 EBITDA 3,538,999



Other income (2) (8,089) Restructuring charges and other initiatives expenses 13,707 Oasis of the Seas incident, Grand Bahama's Drydock write-off and other incidental expense (3) 35,239 Transaction and integration cost related to the 2018 Silversea acquisition 2,048 Non-controlling interest adjustment (4) 35,965 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,617,869



APCD 41,432,451 Net Income attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. per APCD $ 45.35 Adjusted EBITDA per APCD $ 87.32

(1) Included within Other income (expense) in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (2) Excludes income tax expense, included in the EBITDA calculation above. (3) Amount includes incidental costs, net of insurance recoveries of $14.5 million related to the collapse of the drydock structure at the Grand Bahama Shipyard involving Oasis of the Seas, which were reported primarily within Other operating expenses in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019; and $20.7 million regarding the Grand Bahama incident involving one of its drydocks, included in our equity investment income within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2019. (4) Adjustment made to exclude the impact of the contractual accretion requirements associated with the put option held by Heritage Cruise Holding Ltd.'s (previously known as Silversea Cruises Group Ltd.) noncontrolling interest, which noncontrolling interest we acquired on July 9, 2020.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share were calculated as follows (in thousands, except shares and per share data):

















Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $ 458,761

$ (521,582)

$ 410,851

$ (1,688,724) Loss on extinguishment of debt 30,229

—

43,518

— Gain on sale of controlling interest (1) —

—

(3,130)

— PortMiami tax on sale of noncontrolling interest (2) —

—

10,020

— Silver Whisper deferred tax liability release (3) —

—

(25,784)

— Recovery of losses from one of our equity method investees (4,228)

—

(4,228)

— Impairment and credit losses (recoveries) (4) —

(10,943)

(6,990)

(10,770) Amortization of Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the Silversea Cruises acquisition (5) 1,623

1,623

3,246

3,246 Restructuring charges and other initiative expenses 5,288

902

5,288

1,875 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $ 491,673

$ (530,000)

$ 432,791

$ (1,694,373)















Earnings (Loss) per Share - Diluted (6) $ 1.70

$ (2.05)

$ 1.60

$ (6.63) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Diluted (6) $ 1.82

$ (2.08)

$ 1.69

$ (6.65)















Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 281,913

254,964

258,741

254,893

















(1) Represents gain on sale of controlling interest in cruise terminal facilities in Italy. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (2) Represents tax on the PortMiami sale of noncontrolling interest. These amounts are included in Other (expense) income in our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (3) Represents the release of the deferred tax liability subsequent to the execution of the bargain purchase option for the Silver Whisper. These amounts are included in Other (expense) income within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (4) Represents asset impairments and credit loss recoveries for notes receivables for which credit losses were previously recorded. These amounts are included in Other operating within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). (5) Represents the amortization of the Silversea Cruises intangible assets resulting from the 2018 Silversea Cruises acquisition (6) Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS includes the add-back of dilutive interest expense related to our convertible notes of $21.3 million and $4.2 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

