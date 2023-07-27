Rockford Fosgate® To Be On-site as the "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the 83rd annual Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™

TEMPE, Ariz., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio, has partnered with the City of Sturgis for the ninth consecutive year as the "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ being held August 5th – 13th and will also be an official sponsor of the "20th Anniversary Mayor's Ride," held during the Motorcycle Rally™.

Rockford's booth on Lazelle Street will act as homebase for Rockford Fosgate activities during the Rally From 9:00am – 6:00pm daily, Rockford experts will be giving on-bike demonstrations of their latest aftermarket audio systems, purpose built for Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, including the all new PMX-HD14 source unit just announced July 26th. Aftermarket systems will be available for purchase at the booth along with installation services from certified technicians during the Rally. Visitors who would like to learn more about "Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate" can talk with Rockford staff and experience motorcycles factory equipped with these purposefully designed systems.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Rockford Fosgate will present the All-Out Bagger Show from 11:00am – 4:00pm in the Harley-Davidson's® Outlaw Square, Deadwood, South Dakota. Our host for the event will again be Jeff G. Holt, editorial director of V-Twin Visionary©. Those registering for the event will compete for top awards as well as a cash REWARD of $1000. Registration for the show is on-site in Deadwood at Harley-Davidson's® Outlaw Square beginning at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 8th .

Rockford Fosgate team members will also be on-hand from July 29th at Black Hills Harley-Davidson® through August 12th (8am – 6pm daily) where bikers can also purchase Rockford Fosgate audio systems and have them installed on-site.

Click here for information on the Mayor's Ride and Click here for details on Rockford's sponsorship of the Rally™. For more about Rockford Fosgate rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

