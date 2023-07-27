Show You Care
CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 5.7 percent to $0.92

SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2023 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $160.4 million compared to $117.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.47 per diluted common share, compared to $1.81 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 36.5 percent increase. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.30 percent and 19.36 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.92 percent and 13.88 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $408.6 million, up 31.2 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. Average loans for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.0 billion, or 5.9 percent, to $17.7 billion, from the $16.7 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, second quarter average loans of $17.6 billion represented a 6.7 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2022 and a 2.0 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. Average deposits for the second quarter were $41.0 billion, down $3.7 billion, or 8.3 percent, compared to the $44.7 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and down $1.8 billion, or 4.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Average deposits during the second quarter continued to be impacted by the higher interest rate environment, as we saw a continuation of the declining trend in non-interest bearing deposit balances that began in the fourth quarter of 2022. Average non-interest bearing deposits were down $1.4 billion, or 8.4 percent, from the first quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were down $345 million, or 1.3 percent, from the first quarter.

"We were pleased with the earnings growth we experienced during the quarter, and I'm proud of our great staff living our culture of going above and beyond for our customers," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "We also were excited to announce our decision to double our presence in the Austin region, the third largest deposit market in Texas. We expect to complete this move by 2026. This effort aligns with our successful expansions in the dynamic Houston and Dallas markets and complements our organic growth strategy which has resulted in record levels of customer acquisition."

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2023 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were 13.42 percent, 13.92 percent and 15.39 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $408.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 31.2 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.45 percent for the second quarter compared to 3.47 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and compared to 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $103.5 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or 5.7 percent, from the $97.9 million reported for the second quarter of 2022. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $2.2 million, or 22.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in capital markets advisory fees (up $648,000), other service charges (up $641,000), and income from the placement of money market accounts (up $472,000), among other things. Trust and investment management fees increased $1.6 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in real estate fees (up $1.0 million), estate fees (up $821,000) and investment management fees (up $580,000) partly offset by a decrease in oil and gas fees (down $1.0 million). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.2 million, or 9.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an increase in commission income (up $1.3 million) partly offset by a decrease in contingent income (down $133,000).
  • Non-interest expense was $285.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $38.7 million, or 15.7 percent, compared to the $246.3 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $16.3 million, or 14.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to annual merit and market increases, and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, and also to the gradual rollout of our mortgage loan product offering. Employee benefits expense increased by $6.1 million, or 29.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to increases in 401(k) plan expense, payroll taxes and medical benefits expense, among other things. Other non-interest expense increased $7.4 million, or 16.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.9 million); professional services expense (up $2.8 million), which was primarily related to information technology services; and travel, meals and entertainment expense (up $956,000), among other things.
  • For the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $9.9 million, and reported net charge-offs of $9.8 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $9.1 million and net charge-offs of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.32 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.32 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 1.43 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Non-accrual loans were $67.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $38.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $35.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13739639. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $48.6 billion in assets at June 30, 2023. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political or economic instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of pandemics, epidemics or any other health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












2023


2022


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income

$ 385,266


$ 399,820


$ 398,457


$ 355,547


$ 288,208

Net interest income (1)

408,594


425,844


423,892


379,518


311,377

Credit loss expense

9,901


9,104


3,000



Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees

39,392


36,144


39,695


38,552


37,776

Service charges on deposit accounts

23,487


21,879


22,321


22,960


23,870

Insurance commissions and fees

12,940


18,952


11,674


13,152


11,776

Interchange and card transaction fees

5,250


4,889


4,480


4,614


4,911

Other charges, commissions and fees

12,090


11,704


10,981


11,095


9,887

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

33


21




Other

10,336


11,676


16,529


9,448


9,707

Total non-interest income

103,528


105,265


105,680


99,821


97,927











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages

133,195


130,345


136,697


127,189


116,881

Employee benefits

26,792


33,922


21,975


21,680


20,733

Net occupancy

31,714


30,349


28,572


28,133


28,379

Technology, furniture and equipment

33,043


32,481


30,912


30,781


29,921

Deposit insurance

6,202


6,245


3,967


4,279


3,724

Intangible amortization

82


96


100


103


131

Other

54,014


51,704


59,074


45,733


46,578

Total non-interest expense

285,042


285,142


281,297


257,898


246,347

Income before income taxes

193,851


210,839


219,840


197,470


139,788

Income taxes

31,733


33,186


28,666


27,710


20,674

Net income

162,118


177,653


191,174


169,760


119,114

Preferred stock dividends

1,669


1,669


1,669


1,668


1,669

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 160,449


$ 175,984


$ 189,505


$ 168,092


$ 117,445











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic

$       2.47


$       2.71


$       2.92


$       2.60


$       1.82

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.47


2.70


2.91


2.59


1.81

Cash dividends per common share

0.87


0.87


0.87


0.87


0.75

Book value per common share at end of quarter

50.55


51.59


46.49


41.53


49.93











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares

64,120


64,396


64,355


64,211


64,123

Weighted-average common shares - basic

64,241


64,374


64,303


64,158


64,113

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

187


258


344


343


354

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,428


64,632


64,647


64,501


64,467











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets

1.30 %


1.39 %


1.44 %


1.27 %


0.92 %

Return on average common equity

19.36


22.59


27.16


20.13


13.88

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.45


3.47


3.31


3.01


2.56











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2023


2022


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans

$   17,664


$   17,319


$   17,063


$   16,823


$   16,674

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

17,638


17,287


17,020


16,752


16,531

Earning assets

45,929


47,904


48,867


49,062


47,880

Total assets

49,317


51,307


52,284


52,383


51,088

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

15,231


16,636


17,980


18,511


18,355

Interest-bearing deposits

25,776


26,121


26,779


27,292


26,371

Total deposits

41,007


42,757


44,759


45,803


44,726

Shareholders' equity

3,470


3,305


2,913


3,459


3,540











Period-End Balance:










Loans

$   17,746


$   17,486


$   17,155


$   16,951


$   16,736

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

17,724


17,458


17,120


16,900


16,644

Earning assets

45,146


47,870


49,402


49,517


48,404

Goodwill and intangible assets

655


655


655


655


656

Total assets

48,597


51,246


52,892


52,946


51,785

Total deposits

40,701


42,184


43,954


46,560


45,602

Shareholders' equity

3,387


3,468


3,137


2,812


3,347

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,692


4,610


4,486


4,341


4,221











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 233,619


$ 231,514


$ 227,621


$ 234,315


$ 239,632

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.32 %


1.32 %


1.33 %


1.38 %


1.43 %











Net charge-offs:

$     9,828


$     8,782


$     3,810


$     2,854


$     2,807

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.22 %


0.21 %


0.09 %


0.07 %


0.07 %











Non-accrual loans:

$   67,781


$   38,410


$   37,833


$   29,904


$   35,125

As a percentage of total loans

0.38 %


0.22 %


0.22 %


0.18 %


0.21 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.14


0.07


0.07


0.06


0.07











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.42 %


13.24 %


12.85 %


12.74 %


12.64 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.92


13.74


13.35


13.26


13.17

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.39


15.22


14.84


14.80


14.75

Leverage Ratio

8.11


7.69


7.29


7.09


7.03

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

6.97


6.77


5.93


5.31


6.46

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

7.04


6.44


5.57


6.60


6.93











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)








Six Months Ended








June 30,








2023


2022

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income







$ 785,086


$ 537,279

Net interest income (1)







834,438


583,572

Credit loss expense







19,005


Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees







75,536


76,432

Service charges on deposit accounts







45,366


46,610

Insurance commissions and fees







31,892


28,384

Interchange and card transaction fees







10,139


9,137

Other charges, commissions and fees







23,794


19,514

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions







54


Other







22,012


19,240

Total non-interest income







208,793


199,317











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages







263,540


228,210

Employee benefits







60,714


44,953

Net occupancy







62,063


55,790

Technology, furniture and equipment







65,524


59,078

Deposit insurance







12,447


7,357

Intangible amortization







178


277

Other







105,718


89,414

Total non-interest expense







570,184


485,079

Income before income taxes







404,690


251,517

Income taxes







64,919


33,301

Net income







339,771


218,216

Preferred stock dividends







3,338


3,338

Net income available to common shareholders







$ 336,433


$ 214,878











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic







$       5.18


$       3.32

Earnings per common share - diluted







5.17


3.31

Cash dividends per common share







1.74


1.50

Book value per common share at end of quarter







50.55


49.93











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares







64,120


64,123

Weighted-average common shares - basic







64,307


64,082

Dilutive effect of stock compensation







225


383

Weighted-average common shares - diluted







64,532


64,465











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets







1.35 %


0.85 %

Return on average common equity







20.92


11.53

Net interest income to average earning assets







3.46


2.45











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)









As of or for the








Six Months Ended








June 30,








2023


2022

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans







$   17,493


$   16,531

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program







17,463


16,308

Earning assets







46,911


47,611

Total assets







50,320


50,711

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits







15,930


18,159

Interest-bearing deposits







25,947


25,690

Total deposits







41,877


43,849

Shareholders' equity







3,388


3,903











Period-End Balance:










Loans







$   17,746


$   16,736

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program







17,724


16,644

Earning assets







45,146


48,404

Goodwill and intangible assets







655


656

Total assets







48,597


51,785

Total deposits







40,701


45,602

Shareholders' equity







3,387


3,347

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)







4,692


4,221











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:







$ 233,619


$ 239,632

As a percentage of period-end loans







1.32 %


1.43 %











Net charge-offs:







18,610


9,102

Annualized as a percentage of average loans







0.21 %


0.11 %











Non-accrual loans:







$   67,781


$   35,125

As a percentage of total loans







0.38 %


0.21 %

As a percentage of total assets







0.14


0.07











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio







13.42 %


12.64 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio







13.92


13.17

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio







15.39


14.75

Leverage Ratio







8.11


7.03

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)







6.97


6.46

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)







6.73


7.70











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2023


2022


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)










Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

5.05 %


4.57 %


3.70 %


2.27 %


0.80 %

Federal funds sold

5.35


4.72


3.88


2.44


1.26

Resell agreements

5.26


4.77


4.14


2.39


1.32

Securities

3.24


3.24


3.09


2.94


2.87

Loans, net of unearned discounts

6.64


6.36


5.80


4.89


4.04

Total earning assets

4.77


4.57


4.14


3.43


2.71











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

0.41


0.36


0.27


0.07


0.04

Money market deposit accounts

2.68


2.47


1.94


1.08


0.35

Time accounts

3.77


2.40


1.52


0.99


0.64

Total interest-bearing deposits

1.87


1.52


1.16


0.62


0.22











Total deposits

1.18


0.93


0.69


0.37


0.13











Federal funds purchased

4.97


4.55


3.78


2.33


0.84

Repurchase agreements

3.52


3.20


2.69


1.50


0.41

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

6.84


6.46


5.39


3.77


2.51

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.11


1.79


1.37


0.71


0.26











Net interest spread

2.66


2.78


2.77


2.72


2.45

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.45


3.47


3.31


3.01


2.56











AVERAGE BALANCES










($ in millions)










Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

$   6,880


$   8,687


$ 11,574


$ 12,776


$ 13,041

Federal funds sold

22


64


52


51


31

Resell agreements

85


90


49


10


3

Securities

21,278


21,744


20,129


19,402


18,130

Loans, net of unearned discount

17,664


17,319


17,063


16,823


16,674

Total earning assets

$ 45,929


$ 47,904


$ 48,867


$ 49,062


$ 47,880











Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

$ 10,862


$ 11,662


$ 12,113


$ 12,235


$ 12,336

Money market deposit accounts

11,431


12,404


12,958


13,466


12,608

Time accounts

3,483


2,055


1,708


1,591


1,427

Total interest-bearing deposits

25,776


26,121


26,779


27,292


26,371











Total deposits

41,007


42,757


44,759


45,803


44,726











Federal funds purchased

33


51


37


42


36

Repurchase agreements

3,719


4,211


3,575


1,960


1,743

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123


123


123


123


123

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99


99


99


99


99

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 29,750


$ 30,606


$ 30,613


$ 29,516


$ 28,372











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

