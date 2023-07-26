Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share of common stock, payable in cash on August 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2023.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)
SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)(PRNewswire)

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com

Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
natalie.candela@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301886777.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.