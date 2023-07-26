Lexus Heats up the Summer in Partnership with Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and BeyGOOD Foundation

Lexus Commits Nearly Half a Million Dollars to Small, Minority-Owned Businesses

PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus is hitting the road with Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR alongside her BeyGOOD Foundation as the exclusive automotive partner of the U.S. leg of the tour. The leading luxury car brand will support the mega superstar's nonprofit with a donation to help small, minority-owned businesses.

Lexus will join BeyGOOD Foundation and its Black Parade Route to help small business owners impacted by economic inequities through a variety of grant opportunities and/or sustainability support services. Lexus' donation expands the BeyGOOD commitment by providing an additional $10,000 each to two grant recipients in all tour cities.

"Lexus is honored to be part of Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and contribute to BeyGOOD Foundation's mission focused on economic equity," said Mia Phillips, senior manager, advertising and media for Lexus. "We are confident this collaboration will make a significant impact on entrepreneurs in every city we touch."

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's BeyGOOD Foundation launched the Black Parade Route in 2020 as an initiative to amplify and promote Black-owned and small businesses. Carter committed $1 million to support small businesses in 10 cities in the U.S. as well as regions in the United Kingdom. Throughout the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, the business impact luncheons will be held to celebrate grant recipients in Chicago, New York, Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.

"Delighted that Lexus has committed support for small business owners nationally, through BeyGOOD's Black Parade Route," said Ivy McGregor, executive director at BeyGOOD Foundation. "This alignment supports entrepreneurs, families, and communities at large. We believe everyone has the right to economic equity."

To pay homage to the tour sponsorship and extend the rich, futuristic feel of the tour elements, Lexus crafted a one-of-a-kind LC 500 that includes a premium chrome-wrapped exterior and jewel accents on the mirrors, headlamp surrounds, wheel center caps and license plate frame. The vehicle will accompany the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in various cities and will be showcased at an interactive in-venue Lexus display that allows concertgoers to engage with the brand via a photobooth that includes virtual iconography from the tour set and an entertaining karaoke booth.

The RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR U.S. started in Philadelphia July 12, and culminates in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 1.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About BeyGOOD Foundation

Founded in 2013 by Beyoncé, during the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, the BeyGOOD initiative has been a philanthropic initiative that is the extension of Beyoncé's charitable heart. Now a 501 (c)(3) Public Charity, BeyGOOD Foundation continues the mission of economic equity and education. To date BeyGOOD has been instrumental in programs that help in the areas of education, health, housing, water scarcity, disaster relief and more. The efforts are global, including South Africa, Haiti, Burundi, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean and throughout the United States. BeyGOOD Foundation is built on the belief that we are all in this together and each and every one of us can make a difference by giving back.

