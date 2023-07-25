SB22 Announces Partnership with PICO to Revolutionize VR Sports Entertainment Experiences

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22, an award-winning software development firm, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership PICO, a ByteDance company and the leading manufacturer of innovative VR (Virtual Reality) solutions to collaborate on the development of next-generation entertainment experiences that combine SB22's innovative VR22 platform and PICO Headset devices.

SB22 and PICO at the intersection of sports and live entertainment (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with SB22 allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in the VR space," said Amir Khorram , PICO

The partnership between SB22 and PICO marks a significant milestone in the world of VR entertainment. By leveraging SB22's ability in creating immersive and interactive sports entertainment experiences and PICO's exceptional hardware and technology capabilities, this collaboration aims to redefine the way users engage with VR content.

"We are thrilled to join forces with PICO to create the next generation of VR entertainment experiences," said Marko Savkovic, CTO of SB22. "By combining our expertise in interactive sports entertainment with PICO's industry-leading technology, we are poised to deliver unprecedented VR experiences that will captivate users like never before."

Through this partnership, SB22 and PICO will focus on the development of state-of-the-art VR entertainment experiences that cater to sports enthusiasts, gaming aficionados, and entertainment seekers. These experiences will offer unparalleled realism, interactivity, and immersion, enabling users to feel as though they are truly part of the action.

"We believe that virtual reality has the power to transform the way people consume entertainment," said Amir Khorram, Head of PICO Enterprise North America. "Partnering with SB22, a pioneer in VR sports entertainment, allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in the VR space and bring unparalleled experiences to users around the world."

"Partnering with a VR partner as esteemed as PICO marks SB22's continued growth and evolution into the sports and live entertainment industries," added Vik Shrestha, CCO of SB22. "By using our proprietary platform combined with the power of PICO headsets, we can offer an engaging user experience that blends high quality 360-degree video with real-time interaction."

For more information, please visit www.sb22.com and https://business.picoxr.com/

For more information on Product:

www.sb22.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SB22 Inc.