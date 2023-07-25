Leading U.S. Health Care and Aging Policy Expert Joins Healthsperien, LLC

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthsperien, LLC, announced the addition of leading health care and aging policy expert, Brian Lindberg, as Vice President, Health and Aging Policy, to its team of experts. Lindberg's more than 40 years of public policy experience will accelerate the firm's commitment to building a health care system that improves affordability and fosters health equity.

"I am thrilled to welcome Brian and his clients to the firm" - Tom Koutsoumpas , Healthsperien Founder & President

"Our team has had the pleasure of working directly with Brian for the past 15 years, and I am thrilled to officially welcome him and his clients to the firm," said Tom Koutsoumpas, Founder and President of Healthsperien. "As one of the leading experts on a range of health care issues in Washington, and especially aging policy, Brian will serve as a critical partner and significantly contribute to our ability to provide our clients with innovative, thoughtful, and effective services."

For decades, Lindberg has advised and lobbied on behalf of prominent national aging, health care, and special needs advocacy organizations, including the Consumer Coalition for Quality Health Care, where he serves as Executive Director. Throughout his career, Lindberg has developed national policy guidelines, legislation, and strategic plans for organizations on issues ranging from health and serious illness care, long-term care, to caregiving, social isolation, civic engagement, elder justice, nursing homes, Medicare, community-based services, and housing, all with the goal of improving the systems that support optimal aging and quality care for all.

"I am honored to join such an accomplished team that nurtures collaboration and works diligently to improve the quality-of-care Americans receive. I look forward to this next chapter and being able to further support a range of clients alongside my new colleagues, providing innovative solutions to the most complex health care and aging challenges," said Lindberg.

Lindberg has a deep understanding of U.S. policy and a proven track record of leading impactful policy change in the public and private sector. Prior to his work in the private sector, Brian served for more than a decade as a professional staff member for three congressional committees, first on the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging under Chairman John Heinz, followed by several years on the House Select Committee on Aging, completing his Capitol Hill employment as staff director of the Subcommittee on Housing and Consumer Interests. In addition to his service in the U.S. Congress, Lindberg also worked on the 1995, 2005, and 2015 White House Conferences on Aging.

By joining Healthsperien, Lindberg brings a number of organizations that serve individuals' significant social, economic, and health care needs to the Healthsperien client portfolio, including:

About Healthsperien

Healthsperien, LLC is a nationally recognized, Washington, DC – based policy and health care consulting firm focused on strategic, regulatory, legislative, and implementation issues. We are focused on the acceleration of responsible and sustainable health care system innovation and transformation to improve health outcomes for all, especially the most vulnerable. To learn more, visit https://healthsperien.com/.

