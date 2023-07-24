Iridium Launches Iridium Certus for Aviation Service, Revolutionizing Aircraft Connectivity

MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced the introduction of its Iridium Certus® aviation commercial service, providing a secure cockpit domain with reliable voice and data capabilities. This milestone achievement marks the availability and certification of Iridium Connected® aviation solutions for commercial transport aircraft, business aviation, helicopters, private aircraft, and Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) that offer more compact, cost-effective equipment with superior coverage compared to alternative systems.

Using L-band satellite frequencies that are superior for cockpit communications, Iridium Certus for aviation is an ideal complement to commercial transport passenger cabin connectivity Ka/Ku band services and can be a primary service for small-to-mid-size business jet cabins. It would also be preferred to HF/VHF for electronic flight bag (EFB), flight critical data, and passenger communications during oceanic flights.

Iridium's partners are introducing a range of multi-tier Iridium Certus solutions that complement other in-flight connectivity (IFC) systems installed on aircraft. Multiple Iridium Value Added Manufacturers (VAMs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) are providing a spectrum of Iridium Certus 100 and Iridium Certus 700 solutions. Safety certifications are currently in progress, with flight trials expected to begin by the end of 2023 and approvals expected in 2024, making it a valuable short-term and long-term investment for aircraft operators.

"The aviation industry is forecasting a period of unprecedented growth, where reliable connectivity has become crucial for both passenger and cockpit communications," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "Iridium Certus perfectly fits these applications due to the combination of its Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) as well as the outstanding reliability of our global network. With our upgraded constellation, we have significantly improved and expanded our offerings, delivering air traffic control services, weather, and critical information to cockpits worldwide more affordably than ever before."

With its unique satellite network in Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO), Iridium offers weather-resilient L-band connectivity and unparalleled global coverage versus geostationary (GEO) systems. The flexibility of Iridium Certus service to scale device SWaP requirements both up and down allows users to cater to various mission needs, offering different price points and versatility for diverse aircraft types and operational requirements. Iridium Certus also makes it affordable for aircraft operators to obtain real-time data from the cockpit, enabling better decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

"Iridium's first-generation voice and data solutions are installed on over 60,000 aircraft today and have been critical for flight safety and relied upon by pilots and airlines for years," said John Peterson, executive director of aviation, Iridium. "As the preferred solution for a wide range of aviation applications, from drones to airliners, Iridium Certus is ready to support the industry's evolving connectivity needs."

The success of Iridium Certus technology in maritime and land applications has paved the way for its entry into the aviation realm. With thousands of subscribers currently utilizing the Iridium Certus service, its deployment has been extensive and highly regarded. The aviation industry now benefits from the robust suite of solutions provided by Iridium Certus, supporting Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Urban Air Mobility (UAM), business jet cabin connectivity, and paving the way for future flight deck applications. Iridium and its ecosystem of partners are continually developing new offerings, with additional announcements and terminal launches planned for later this year.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the capabilities and performance of Iridium Certus aviation products and services, the timing of safety certifications and product introductions, and potential growth in the aviation industry. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding customer demand for Iridium's products and services; Iridium's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, and the development of and market for Iridium's products and services, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 16, 2023, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements are based on information available to it as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

