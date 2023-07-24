BLUETTI Partners with Avex Beach Paradise For An Innovative Beach Experience

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of innovative and eco-friendly energy solutions, announced its sponsorship of the SDGs Promotion Special Collaboration Project, "Avex Beach Paradise", held in Kamakura Yuigahama.

This initiative aims to create a comfortable beach experience for visitors while promoting sustainable energy practices and raising awareness of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Harnessing the Sun's Power: A Beach House Revolution

The Avex Beach Paradise beach house revolutionizes the beach experience by generating electricity with BLUETTI's efficient PV120S and PV350 solar panels. This clean and renewable energy is stored in BLUETTI power stations and then used to cover different power needs.

Beachgoers could keep their drones, cameras, and phones always powered to capture the beautiful scenes and happy moments, or power their portable fans, projectors, and game consoles to have more fun from small power stations, like BLUETTI EB3A or EB70S, which are placed on some table of the beach house. These mobile power sources have multiple AC and DC ports, even including wireless charging pads for multi-task charging.

At the bar counter in the VIP areas, the BLUETTI AC500 and B300S modular power giants will provide up to 5,000W of power for energy-hungry devices such as freezers, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances. Visitors can also explore other power solutions and juice up their devices in the display areas. BLUETTI's new release, the AC60, packs a punch and is resistant to water splashes and dust, making it the perfect power companion for beach activities.

Empowering a Sustainable Future

The collaboration between BLUETTI and Avex Beach Paradise showcases the potential of eco-friendly energy solutions in real-world settings. By witnessing the beach house's self-sustaining capabilities, visitors are encouraged to reflect on their energy consumption habits and switch to greener lifestyles.

Since its founding, BLUETTI has empowered people from all walks of life to experience the benefits of sustainable energy and reduce their carbon footprint. To date, the company has generated an impressive 883,075 kWh of electricity through solar power, resulting in a significant reduction of approximately 880 tons of CO2 emissions. With an unwavering commitment to making clean energy accessible to every household for a sustainable future, BLUETTI continues to drive positive change through various initiatives and efforts.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

