myQ Community Further Expands Community Access Control Offerings for Third Party Integrators with Video SDK

myQ Community Now Supports Complete Integration Capability with Partners

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, announced today that it is now supporting SDK integrations for myQ Community Video Calling with third-party partners, allowing communication with myQ Community products and software. In addition to leveraging myQ Community's award-winning access control capabilities, partner platforms can now take advantage of myQ Community's video capabilities, creating a streamlined experience for property managers, residents, and partners.

myQ Community now supports complete integration capability with partners, allowing communication with myQ Community products and software. (PRNewswire)

"LiftMaster is always working to improve the community access experience of busy property managers and to provide the simple, tech-friendly access solutions that residents seek out," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "Last year, LiftMaster released an API integration capability enabling third-party partners to leverage myQ Community's convenient, time saving access control features, and we are now able to support our video offerings with an SDK. Through these integrations, our partners can enjoy a more efficient solution, enhancing their own products and services by accessing myQ Community features and functionality on their respective platforms."

By integrating with myQ Community, third-party partners can offer a simple access experience that leverages myQ Community's access control and video features including remote access capability, guest access and management, credential management, event history with video recording and receiving video calls within their app.

LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms, Smart Readers, and Access Control Systems are powered by myQ to provide customizable applications that help streamline the management of buildings, residents and community access points. Through the myQ Community cloud-based platform, property managers have access to 24/7 monitoring capabilities and real-time activity alerts with an option to record and download video clips associated with access events, allowing them to conveniently manage and control entrances and resident access across several buildings within a portfolio from a single dashboard.

Residents using the myQ Community app can enable myQ® Mobile Credentials allowing them to use their smartphones as an ultra-secure key across their property's access points and eliminating the need for physical credentials like key cards and fobs. Through the myQ Community app, residents have access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access, recurring, one time, or delivery specific virtual guest passes, and a "press to unlock" feature that allows residents to easily unlock authorized entrances with their smartphone. Additionally, the myQ Community app also works with Siri Voice Control, allowing residents to seamlessly access a front gate, garage, or front door hands-free with a simple voice command.

The integration experience is easy. Companies seeking an award-winning experience can contact the myQ Community team at MarketingIntegrationSupport@chamberlain.com to discuss partnership and learn more about the terms of integration.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

myQ Auto (PRNewsfoto/Chamberlain Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiftMaster