INDEPENDENT PIZZERIAS ARE THRIVING AS SLICE ANNOUNCES 30% INCREASE IN STORE SIGN UPS FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR, IN THE WAKE OF DOMINO'S PARTNERSHIP WITH UBER

New Product Launches Including Mobile Application, an Updated POS System and Improved Customizable Web Tools and Menu Data Dashboard also Responsible for Additional Sign ups

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following news of a partnership between Domino's and Uber, Slice today announced a 30% increase in agreements signed with partner shops between January and June 2023, compared to the previous year. The innovative tech platform powering the largest network of independent pizzerias nationwide, serves nearly 20,000 pizzerias in all 50 states, almost triple the amount of domestic Domino's locations.

INDEPENDENT PIZZERIAS ARE THRIVING AS SLICE ANNOUNCES 30% INCREASE IN STORE SIGN UPS FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR

"Our core mission has remained the same since Slice's founding, which is to keep local businesses thriving by offering the same specialized technology, marketing, data insights, shared services and guidance that major pizza chains offer franchisees," says CEO and Founder Ilir Sela. "With the addition of our new owner's app and data-driven, customizable tools, we are providing more value to independent shops by helping them continue to strengthen the relationship they have with their customers and embrace their individuality and unique creativity."

Recently, Slice overhauled its "Owner's Portal" introducing new and improved customizable assets and analytical tools, in addition to launching a mirroring app for shop owners to run their businesses on the go. An updated POS system has also helped attract even more shop owners to the Slice network.

"Third-party ordering on the new POS is a game changer! I don't have to double-check different tablets and make adjustments to all of the different menus and their formats. It makes taking orders seamless and avoids potential errors. I know that this is going to make the customer experience even better," said Sergio Nunez, owner of Jet City Pizza in Newcastle, WA.

More information about the three launches can be found below:

OWNER'S PORTAL TOOLS & MOBILE APP

The new tools include everything from analytical insights and social media assets, to creative color concepts and new website options, all of which enhance the relationship between pizza shops and those they serve. The portal is broken down into four, easy-to-navigate categories including:

Customer Dashboard: provides a new way to gain insights into ordering trends, while also allowing for thoughtful customer engagement.

Branding Studio: allows easy access to high-quality images and suggested text for use on all social media channels.

Ordering Buttons: are now customizable with the addition of new colors and fonts for shops to add to their websites.

Site Editor: offers new fonts, colors, footers and backgrounds, allowing for 25 new custom website combinations.

The launch of the Owner's Portal App allows indie shops to utilize important features of the desktop version on their smartphone, putting real-time business data and management features in the palm of their hands. The new application is available for download, free of charge, in the App Store and in the Google Play store.

THIRD PARTY INTEGRATION - SLICE REGISTER

After listening to pizza shop owners, Slice recognized that having multiple tablets from each of the third party ordering platforms was distracting, led to mistakes, and was causing delays in communication with customers. As independent pizzerias see continued growth in the delivery and take out categories, the launch of Third Party Integrations within Slice Register, allows for a single centralized place to view and respond to all third party ordering in an efficient and timely manner.

To learn more about Slice, please visit about.slicelife.com.

Press Contact: press@slicelife.com

About Slice

Slice's belief that local pizzerias deserve all the advantages of big chains without compromising their independence fuels its mission to keep local thriving. Through specialized tech, data insights, targeted marketing, and collective buying power, they empower pizzerias to better serve digitally-minded customers and build thriving local businesses. Ilir Sela started Slice in 2015 to modernize his friends' and family's New York City pizzerias. Today, Slice partners with restaurants in over 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest community of independent pizzerias.

