This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- Sean "Diddy" Combs Officially Launches Empower Global, a Curated Online Marketplace for Black Businesses
The platform provides Black businesses a broader audience reach and empowers consumers to shop the best Black-owned brands in beauty, fashion, art and lifestyle.
- adidas Earns the First GAMUT Seal of Approval™ with the Launch of an Adaptive Backpack Made with and for People with Disabilities
GAMUT developed this accreditation in response to feedback questioning the authenticity of brands entering the Adaptive space and to reassure consumers that a stringent set of requirements developed by experts in the disability space have been met.
- Youth of Color Grapple with Online Bullying and Lack of Representation: The AAKOMA Project Sheds Light
The report highlights rarely reported insights for marginalized youth and young adults and shows that online bullying is a staggering issue, with race being the most reported factor in online bullying behaviors.
- Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward Grants Help Advance Social and Racial Equity in More Than 400 Communities
Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle said, "From supporting social and mental health within at-risk communities, to promoting equity and opportunity for minority business owners, to empowering students from low-income backgrounds to pursue higher education, we're proud to champion hundreds of exceptional organizations as they continue to grow their positive impact."
- Gallaudet University to Honor 23 Black Deaf Students, Four Black Teachers and Their Descendants From 1950s-era Segregated Kendall School Division II for Negroes
At this graduation ceremony, the students and their descendants will receive high school diplomas conferred by Gallaudet's Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center. This event, hosted by Gallaudet's Center for Black Deaf Studies, is a significant part of Gallaudet University's ongoing commitment to acknowledge and own its past racial and educational injustices.
- Three-Quarters of Women Around the World Want to see Action to Lift the Second Glass Ceiling
The research finds that 73% of women say experienced female mentors can benefit the development of younger women, yet 42% say it remains uncommon to see women in leadership roles, and a similar number have themselves lacked the opportunity to learn from such mentors.
- ES Gaming Announces Partnership with Oxygen Esports to Enhance Inclusion and Accessibility for 46M Disabled Gamers in the U.S.
There are 46 million gamers in the United States with at least one disability according to 3 Play Media. Yet representation and acceptance of disabled gamers continues to be a struggle.
- NHC Summer Institute on Teaching African American Studies Focuses on the Perspectives of Women
Institute participants, selected from schools across the US, will engage with African American women's literature and poetry, primary sources, and the historical record to better understand the experiences and contributions of Black women and to effectively deploy that understanding with their students.
- 17th Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals to Focus on Reclaiming Black Wealth
This year's expansive agenda will reinforce and elevate the conversation around how the financial services industry can inspire Black professionals and promote the advancement of all underserved communities through education and empowerment, as we seek to narrow the wealth gap and create sustainable, generational change.
- New Altrata Report Reveals Accelerating Gender Diversity on Boards and in the C-suite
This new report highlights that while progress is being made, gender parity at senior levels remains a distant goal. Only 20% of leadership positions at the corporations that make up the major indices of the Global 20 are occupied by women.
- Las Vegas Sands and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Announce the Inaugural Sands Hospitality Immersion Program
"Our goal for this program is twofold: to encourage the best and brightest students in all disciplines to consider hospitality as a career path and to ensure our industry cultivates a diverse and inclusive workforce that provides opportunities for people from all backgrounds and communities," said Ron Reese, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives at Sands.
