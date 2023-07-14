This Week in Entertainment News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Candy Crush's Barbie game and Global Citizen Festival headliners.
- BARBIE® and Candy Crush Saga Team Up for the Ultimate Pink-tastic Partnership, Creating a One-of-a-Kind Fantasy World for Players
Join the candified versions of talent from the film, including Barbie, as she begins her journey to the Real World through the Candy Kingdom. On their journey, players will embark on BARBIE Quests during the Winding Road Tour and collect limited-edition purple "B" candies to win rewards.
- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill to Headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The free, ticketed event on Sept. 23 will drive urgent action to End Extreme Poverty NOW. Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also set to perform.
- School of Rock AllStars to Embark on First Nationwide Tour Since 2019, Rocking Out at Iconic Venues
From July 21 through August 6, the tour will feature 160 elite musicians from School of Rock's global network of 335+ schools, allowing audiences the opportunity to witness the next generation of musical stars as they perform at various stages across the country.
- American Kennel Club's 'Good Dog TV' Coming to a Television Screen Near You
AKC Good Dog TV is hosted by noted TV personality Carolyn Manno and features the latest news, current events, and all notable things in the world of dogs, including celebrities and their dogs, training, health, and behavior tips, special interest stories for dog owners, dog shows from around the country, and other American Kennel Club events.
- Gipsy Kings Featuring Tonino Baliardo Announce New Dates for Their "Renaissance" Tour
The renowned band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, has won two GRAMMY® Awards, in a career that spans more than 30 years, will take the stage in thirteen additional cities starting on Wednesday, October 25, in Tucson, Arizona, finishing in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 12.
- Beyoncé's dancers Les Twins and the Kids Write Network Unite to Empower Youth and Promote Mental Health Awareness on North America RISE Tour
Les Twins serve as ambassadors of the Kids Write Network. With their profound understanding of KWN's six-step program, Les Twins reinforce its impact through captivating dance workshops, using body movement as a means to communicate and cope with life's difficulties.
- CallforEntry Introduces Stories of Creative Connection
Stories of Creative Connection showcases the impact CaFÉ has made, specifically for rural organizations, by facilitating digital connections with artists worldwide. Stories of Creative Connection highlights two rural arts organizations, Galesburg Community Arts Center and The Paseo Project.
- Nebula Mars 3 Projector Begins Shipping: Durable Projector Offers Flexible Usage Indoors Or Outdoors
Not only a powerful projector to use in or around the house in different rooms, but the Mars 3 is the ideal projector to use in the backyard for outdoor movie nights, thanks to the handle with controls and the soft LED "lantern" function on the rear of the projector.
- Sean "Diddy" Combs Officially Launches Empower Global, a Curated Online Marketplace for Black Businesses
The platform provides Black businesses a broader audience reach and empowers consumers to shop the best Black-owned brands in beauty, fashion, art and lifestyle.
- Epidemic Sound launches Soundmatch™ and unveils vision for frictionless AI-powered soundtracking for content creators
Soundmatch leverages a combination of AI and data insight, to deliver better music discovery results and save content creators time: a commodity that is becoming increasingly strained in the evolving social media landscape. It enables them to play their video on the Epidemic Sound platform and get a selection of recommended tracks that fit perfectly with the visual content.
- France Channel, the Largest Streaming Service Celebrating France, French Culture and Entertainment, Debuts on Amazon Prime Video
France Channel is dedicated to championing and celebrating the French lifestyle and history rooted in its culture, starting with providing a diverse range of entertainment content, including original series, films and documentaries with topics ranging from the Arts, travel, food and wine, and French language to fashion, children's programming and more.
- Academy Award and Three-Time Golden Globe Nominee Eric Roberts Discusses Role in New William Faulkner Documentary
Eric Roberts, narrator and lead actor in "Faulkner: The Past Is Never Dead," speaks about the life and works of the controversial American writer and Nobel Prize laureate ahead of its international screening at the Galway Film Fleahd.
- Rémy Martin and Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Usher Team Up to Celebrate Notes of Life, Music and Cognac in "Life is a Melody" Campaign
Featuring a track from Usher's highly anticipated new album, the campaign invites music and spirits enthusiasts alike to embark on a harmonious journey where the notes of Rémy Martin and the melodies of life intertwine in perfect harmony.
