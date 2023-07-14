Student Transportation of America's VP of Electrification & Sustainability, Rachel Lane, to Host STN Expo Panel on Best Practices for Scaling Electric Fleets

Reno conference is expected to draw crowds as more school districts and transportation providers explore EV possibilities.

RENO, Nev., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) is pleased to announce that Rachel Lane, Vice President of Electrification & Sustainability, is scheduled to moderate an educational session during this week's STN EXPO Reno Conference and Trade Show, presented by School Transportation News, at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, NV. Lane, who leads STA's Green Fleet initiative, including the Electric Vehicle (EV) program, will moderate a panel on scaling electric fleets Sunday afternoon, July 16. Lane and a group of her fellow EV leaders will share real-life experiences and offer insights into green leadership best practices, specifically when it comes to implementing the electrification process and expanding existing EV fleets.

The STN EXPO is known for providing access to the very best in school bus safety and student transportation training, peer-to-peer networking, and the most innovative products and technology companies, all under one roof. The panel, "Scaling Up Your Electric Fleet – going from 1 to 100," is set for July 16 from 2:10 – 3:00 p.m. at the Naples 6 & 7 location. In addition to moderating, Student Transportation of America is the session sponsor.

"I am looking forward to this discussion at the STN Expo and hope that attendees bookmark it as a 'must see.' Expanding an EV fleet can be a daunting task for even the most experienced transportation provider. We have a fantastic group of speakers, including those that have already gone through it, and we'll help to simplify the process," said Lane. "We will discuss financing solutions, the importance of future-proofing your infrastructure, and tips for securing utility partners and other stakeholder buy-in. It will be a valuable session for anyone in the process of EV adoption."

Lane will be joined by Alec Borror, Sales Director of IC Bus, Stephen Kelley, Chief Commercial Officer of InCharge, and Marcus Gilmore, Senior Manager of Sustainability Solutions – Americas of Engie. The panel will address both the challenges and opportunities that exist within financing, supply chain, infrastructure, training, and scaling processes.

The session will highlight:

Financing the transition beyond grant funding

Working with utilities to future-proof and provide the power needed

Securing adequate training for your maintenance staff

Ensuring long-term dealer support and charging infrastructure maintenance and support

Addressing redundancy and alternate options – solar, battery backups, etc.

The panel is one of many of STN Expo's discussions on best practices for green leadership and services designed to help Districts and operators not only improve fleet operations and safety but gain more quantifiable results from transportation teams.

Lane came to STA from Public Services Electric & Gas Company (PSEG) Long Island's Electric Vehicles Program, where she supported New York's nation-leading Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction goals by increasing the state's adoption of electric vehicles. Her experience in building out the necessary infrastructure and knowledge of utility and grid capabilities is instrumental in leading STA's move toward fleet electrification. She is keenly focused on furthering the Company's commitment to achieving a greener environment through the addition of electric buses to its fleet.

