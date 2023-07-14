DDB Chicago Promotes Kiska Howell to EVP, Head of Business Leadership

Howell's Promotion Follows the Appointment of Emma Montgomery as CEO

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Chicago has today announced the promotion of Kiska Howell to EVP, Head of Business Leadership overseeing leadership and growth for the region's largest office, effective immediately.

Previously, Kiska held titles such as SVP, Group Account Director and most recently served as EVP, Executive Business Lead on the Molson Coors account as well as Thomas', Orkin, Hefty and Reynolds. Before joining DDB Chicago in 2018, Kiska held several account management roles at agencies including FCB Chicago and Dieste, Inc.

Howell said, "DDB Chicago is going through an evolution that I'm so proud to be a part of in my expanded role. I am incredibly thrilled to lead Business Leadership in taking our client relationships to new heights—and pushing for creativity as the ultimate force for change in business and culture."

Kiska specializes in integration with cross agency disciplines, where she is actively involved in learning and incorporating research, strategy, and media to the overall brand design, ensuring that all parts are the sum of the whole.

Alex Lubar, DDB Worldwide Global President & Chief Operating Officer said, "Kiska has been a dedicated member of the DDB Chicago team and true ambassador of her brands for the past five years. With her recent promotion, I have no doubt that she will continue to cultivate strong relationships that result in award-winning work."

Kiska will join Rodrigo Jatene, Chief Creative Officer, and Milo Chao, Chief Strategy Officer, as part of Emma Montgomery's leadership team. Montgomery returns to Omnicom as CEO of DDB Chicago on July 24th.

The news comes at a time of significant momentum for DDB Chicago. Last month, the agency picked up five Lions (at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for Skittles and TWIX, contributing to DDB Worldwide's being named 2023 Network of the Year. Earlier this year, the agency picked up a slew of Gold, Silver, and Bronze accolades at several major award shows including Effie U.S., D&AD, One Show, ADC, One Show and the Andys.

A Texas native, Kiska attended Texas A&M University where she majored in Communications.

