National Safety Council Awards Nearly $275,000 to Nation's Top Innovators to Solve Most Common Workplace Injury

Groundbreaking MSD Solutions Lab initiative empowers development of next-generation musculoskeletal safety technology with inaugural research grants

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council, America's leading nonprofit safety advocate, proudly awarded nearly $275,000 through its recently-launched Research to Solutions (R2S) grant and MSD Solutions Pilot Grant 1.0 programs to help nine leading organizations advance promising new safety technologies that may reduce instances of work-related musculoskeletal disorders, or MSDs.

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council) (PRNewswire)

Unveiled in March of this year through the Council's MSD Solutions Lab, a groundbreaking strategic initiative established in 2021 with funding from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), these new grant programs aim to foster innovative, transferable solutions to mitigate MSDs – the most common workplace injury – across a range of sectors and workplaces.

For the inaugural 2023-2024 grant cycle, NSC called upon R2S applicants to support one or more key research areas, including: emerging technologies, solutions to jobs or tasks known to have high MSD risk, MSD management systems, future of work, and total worker wellbeing. This year's R2S grant winners include the following organizations:

Rutgers University ( Piscataway, New Jersey ), awarded $75,000 to implement an automated image captioning system, designed to help employers better identify ergonomic risk factors and real-time solutions.

Iowa State University ( Ames, Iowa ), awarded $61,000 to develop a predictive model and AI-based ergonomics app for risk assessment and mitigation that enables employers in high-risk industries to understand shoulder MSD risk in different scenarios impacting their workers – with and without an exoskeleton – to make more informed decisions about injury mitigation.

Virginia Tech ( Blacksburg, Virginia ), awarded $51,000 to implement inexpensive, camera-based marker-less sensors along with machine-learning models to assess worker physical exposures and MSD risks more efficiently, accurately and comprehensively.

University of Waterloo ( Waterloo, Canada ), awarded $37,000 to generate evidence-based guidance on computer vision-based MSD risk assessment technology in the workplace, so employers can better determine the optimal approach and timing for integrating computer vision-based MSD risk assessment tools into their ergonomics programs.

"Hoping that the work we do each day translates to safer outcomes for millions of workers on the frontline is what inspires our team to continually push the boundaries of safety innovation," said R2S grant winner Dr. Maury A. Nussbaum, CPE, professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Virginia Tech. "MSDs are notoriously complex, as is their prevention, but technology advancements have made it possible for research teams like ours to collaborate with others, assess root causes, and propose scalable solutions more effectively than ever. We are honored to build on this progress through our work with the MSD Solutions Lab and R2S grant."

The MSD Solutions Pilot Grant 1.0, designed to help organizations prevent MSDs specifically caused by manual materials handling, provides MSD Pledge members with the opportunity to team with leading technology providers to trial emerging solutions in real-life applications. Pledge members selected for the inaugural MSD Solutions Pilot Grant 1.0 include:

Amerisure Insurance , awarded $10,000 , will work with both computer-vision provider TuMeke Ergonomics and HeroWear , which specializes in passive back-assist exosuits, to prevent MSDs enterprise-wide.

Burlington Hydro , awarded $10,000 , will use TuMeke Ergonomics' computer vision technology to assist with conducting ergonomic assessments of the company's powerline technicians.

General Electric Aerospace Erlanger Kentucky , awarded $10,000 , will partner with HeroWear to better understand the operational benefits and worker impact of using exosuits to unload cargo trailers.

Guarantee Electrical Company , awarded $10,000 , will work with TuMeke Ergonomics to detect unsafe postures and glean data-driven insights to optimize their workplace safety programs.

Lafarge North America, awarded $10,000 , will team with TuMeke Ergonomics to use computer vision technology to scan construction workers' movements during manual material handling activities to better identify MSD risks and assess targeted solutions.

"Overexertion involving handling objects is the No. 1 cause of disabling workplace injuries, and uncovering safer ways to help employees lift, lower and transport items is fundamental to achieving a drastic reduction in MSD injuries worldwide," said Paul Vincent, executive vice president of workplace practice at NSC. "Both grant programs call upon the industry's brightest minds to help advance and find new ways to solve this pressing safety challenge. We could not be more impressed by the caliber of solutions proposed by our inaugural class of grant winners and are honored to help further their pioneering work through this program, so all workplaces may benefit."

"Amazon is proud to champion this innovative work through the MSD Solutions Lab and know each of these grant recipients stand to drive meaningful change in reducing common safety issues facing today's workplaces," said Carla Gunnin, director of Global Governance and External Affairs for Workplace Health and Safety at Amazon. "Driving down MSD incidents worldwide is our goal, and we know it will take forward-thinking leaders and innovators creating scalable safety solutions to get there."

The inaugural grant recipients will have an opportunity to present their safety findings at the 2024 NSC Safety Congress & Expo or another event next year.

The R2S and MSD Solutions Pilot Grant 1.0 are two of several initiatives supported by the MSD Solutions Lab to achieve its goal of reducing MSDs. To learn more about these efforts, visit nsc.org/msd or attend the upcoming 2023 NSC Safety Congress & Expo to hear about the latest in MSD prevention by registering here.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for nearly 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

