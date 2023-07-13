GameOn Partners With Professional Fighters League (PFL) to Launch Next-Gen Fantasy Games

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a next generation fantasy sports platform partnered with the world's best sports leagues to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world. GameOn will launch playable collectibles and next-gen fantasy games based on real world PFL fighters and events.

PFL recently signed combat sports superstars Jake Paul and Francis Ngannu to fight exclusively in MMA for the PFL

PFL is the #2 MMA company globally and the only with a sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and World Championship. Each weight division competes for a $1 million prize. The league has propelled itself into the co-leader of the sport and recently signed combat sports superstars Jake Paul and Francis Ngannu to fight exclusively in MMA for the PFL.

The news is off the back of last month's funding led by Lightning Capital and Flow , the blockchain platform started by NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs . The funds are being used to accelerate GameOn's PLAYN3XT platform and acquisition of major league partners. Dapper Labs has pioneered the broader sports collectibles market which doubled in 2022 to $2.6b, and is projected to reach $41.6b by 2032.

"We can't wait to bring next-gen fantasy sports to millions of MMA fans worldwide," said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. "We're focused on major league opportunities that leverage our built and scalable PLAYN3XT platform. Our priority is onboarding the world's best leagues and executing highly-profitable revenue growth."

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with GameOn to strengthen the digital bridges we have with fans around the world,' said PFL CEO Pete Murray. "PFL and GameOn are dynamic companies who are leveraging cutting-edge tech to deliver the next generation of sports fandom."

The PFL fighter roster is global and world-class, with fighters from over 20 countries and 25% independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and a next-gen viewing experience. PFL airs live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and in 140 countries via 25 leading broadcast and streaming partners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade with over 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

To hear more, join GameOn CEO Matt Bailey on Twitter Spaces today at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

About GameOn

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's best sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, and sports veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, our platform is executed at scale with millions of users, gameplays, and revenue. GameOn has partnered with NBCUniversal, Bravo, the PFL, Karate Combat, the WNBA, Times Internet, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society. Learn more about our PLAYN3XT platform .

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide on all key metrics and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. The Company has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV Super Fights, and PFL Europe.

PFL airs in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 international leading media partners, including DAZN, DirectTV, Viaplay, Sky Sports, and MBC. PFL has dozens of major brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, Bose, US Marine Corps, and Celsius Energy Drink.

PFL is backed by blue-chip investors including Ares, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

