Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Strengthens Content Strategy with Seasoned Editor

AMY SYNNOTT APPOINTED AS CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women, Inc. (CEW), the premier organization for beauty industry professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Synnott as the Chief Content Officer. In her new role, Amy will spearhead the development and implementation of an engaging B2B content strategy across all facets of the organization, including digital, social, marketing, membership, development, and events. With her extensive experience and exceptional leadership, Amy will effectively communicate CEW's vision and mission to a global membership base.

Amy has previously held positions as Executive Editor of Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and InStyle, where she also served as the brand's Beauty Director for many years. Over the course of her 25+ year career in media, Amy oversaw high concept creative collaborations with some of the most legendary artists, musicians, actors, politicians, and activists of our time. Her expertise and dedication also earned her several prestigious accolades, including an ASME award nomination, three MIN award nominations and the Fragrance Foundation's annual Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Coverage award.

Over the years, Amy has served as a frequent on-air expert for The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Entertainment Tonight and other outlets. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, CNN, Harper's Bazaar, New York Magazine, Elle, Oprah, and InStyle.

Commenting on the appointment, CEW President Carlotta Jacobson said, "We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the team. Her proven track record of success, innovative thinking, and deep understanding of the beauty industry make her the perfect fit. With Amy leading our content strategy, we will further cement CEW as the go-to resource for beauty industry professionals."

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Content Officer for CEW," Amy said of joining the team at CEW. "This organization has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the beauty industry, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to developing a content strategy that educates, inspires, and connects our members on a global scale."

About CEW:

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is an international organization of 9,000+ thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry with diverse backgrounds at leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our goal is to deliver inspiration, information via always-on programming and content that connects the beauty industry.

