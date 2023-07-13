BOW WOW, THE ORIGINAL FACE OF THE SCREAM TOUR, ACQUIRES OWNERSHIP STAKE IN SCREAM TOUR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

SCREAM TOUR '23 IS HOSTED BY BOW WOW & KAYLA NICOLE WITH PERFORMANCES BY HEADLINERS THAT GIRL LAY LAY, YOUNG DYLAN, WANMOR AND MORE BEGINS AUGUST 18

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Promoters Collective is thrilled to announce its partnership with multi-platinum recording artist Bow Wow, the original face of the Scream Tour, acquiring an ownership stake in the brand he helped to create. The highly anticipated Scream Tour '23 is set to kick off on August 18 in Charlotte, NC, and introduces a lineup of talented young artists on the rise! Nickelodeon stars That Girl Lay Lay & Young Dylan are set to headline the tour with additional performances by Wanmor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy & The Philly Goats, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

The BPC Announces The Scream Tour '23 In Partnership With Bow Wow (PRNewswire)

As a kid star once himself, Bow Wow is excited to come back to the platform that solidified his career as one of the millennial generation's greatest entertainers.

"It's ya boy, Bow Wow, and you know I had to bring the scream tour back," Bow Wow exclaims.

Not only a partner but more than a decade later, Bow Wow is returning as a host for the upcoming tour. The Scream Tour '23 allows the millennial generation to journey down memory lane, sharing their teenage years with their children and family and creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

"We are excited to partner with Bow Wow on the Scream Tour as he is the original face of the brand, and we have had the pleasure of working with him for many years on other tours we have produced. By introducing the Scream Tour '23 and featuring an incredible lineup of rising stars, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind experience for fans, allowing them to relive their teenage years while introducing the next generation to the magic of live music," states Gary Guidry, CEO, The Black Promoters Collective

In addition to the incredible lineup of artists, the Scream Tour '23 will feature the dynamic sounds of DJ Amira & Kayla and DJ Sophia Rocks, ensuring that the energy remains high throughout the event.

Also co-hosted by the charismatic Kayla Nicole, the Scream Tour '23 promises to be a spectacular event showcasing the industry's hottest talent. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere filled with non-stop entertainment and unforgettable performances.

Before general market sales begin, local and artist presale tickets will be available for select cities on Friday, July 7, at 10 AM local time. The promoter presale code is BPC, and the artist presale code is SCREAM; access tickets here. For select cities, tickets will be available to the general public on Monday, July 10, at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here .

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit bpctickets.com or follow the Black Promoters Collective @blackpromoterscollective.

Scream Tour '23 Dates with more to come:

Friday, August 18 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum Saturday, August 19 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Sunday, August 20 Philadelphia, PA Dell Music Center Friday, August 25 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena Saturday, August 26 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Sunday, August 27 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion Friday, September 1 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena Saturday, September 2 Raleigh, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre Sunday, September 3 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Friday, September 8 New York, NY Hulu Theater at MSG Saturday, September 9 Washington/VA Eagle Bank Arena Sunday, September 10 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum Friday, September 15 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena Saturday, September 16 Southaven, TN Landers Center Thursday, September 21 Dallas, TX Texas Trust Credit Union Theater Friday, September 22 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, September 23 Miami, FL Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater Sunday, September 24 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center Thursday, September 28 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater Saturday, September 29 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Sunday, October 1 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena Saturday, October 7 Houston, TX NRG Arena Sunday, October 8 New Orleans, LA Lakefront Arena

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

