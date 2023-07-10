Pretium's Real Estate Team Expands by Adding Experienced Portfolio Manager Jason Lewis as Managing Director

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that Jason Lewis has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate team. Mr. Lewis will be focused on the performance and expansion of Pretium's single-family rental ("SFR") vehicles.

Mr. Lewis brings over 15 years of experience in managing large, diversified real estate portfolios across product types and investment strategies. His experience spans portfolio construction, asset management, capital raising, performance measurement, and he has overseen more than $10 billion in investment transactions. Mr. Lewis joins Pretium from UBS Realty Investors, where he served as an Executive Director and Portfolio Manager. Before UBS, Mr. Lewis was the Head of Asset and Portfolio Management at CA Residential. He began his real estate career at Capri Capital Partners, LLC., most recently as a Partner, Head of Asset Management and lead portfolio manager for some of the firm's largest separate accounts and commingled fund vehicles.

"The addition of Jason to our growing Real Estate team demonstrates the continued success of our strategy and our platform," said Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at Pretium. "We are excited to welcome Jason to Pretium, and I am confident his expertise in executing winning portfolio management strategies and forming strong client relationships will be an asset to our firm."

"Pretium is a leader in the single-family rental industry and has a strong track record of delivering value for its stakeholders," said Mr. Lewis. "I am looking forward to partnering with such a talented team and to leveraging my experience as we expand the firm's investment management capabilities, optimize portfolio performance for its global investor base and continue to pursue innovation within the housing sector."

Mr. Lewis earned a Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in Real Estate and Finance from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Morehouse College.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

