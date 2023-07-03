Sungrow Keeps No.1 in 2022 Global PV Inverter Shipment, Estimated by S&P Global Commodity Insights

HEFEI, China, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Commodity Insights estimates that Sungrow was ranked the number one PV inverter supplier globally in shipment terms in 2022 with 77GWac of PV inverters shipped.

Sungrow's commitment to driving innovation and product advancement has propelled its success over the past years. With six R&D centers in Hefei, Shanghai, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Germany, and the Netherlands, Sungrow remains at the forefront of industry development. Furthermore, the Company has further expanded its sales and after-sale service networks worldwide, ensuring comprehensive support for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications.

Sungrow's dominance extends to major markets across the globe, including Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East. With its market-leading position, Sungrow has contributed significantly to the green energy transition in over 150 countries.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

