Foxit Announces PDF SDK 9.0 For Both Windows and Web

FREMONT, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the launch of Foxit PDF SDK 9.0, delivering new advanced collaboration and conversion features for developers. Foxit's PDF SDK is built on a modern technology stack that integrates tightly with the platforms that developers are using. The PDF SDK is aimed at helping software developers in any industry to build apps with robust PDF functionality by leveraging the most popular development frameworks.

As part of its focus on continuously upgrading the experience of developers, PDF SDK 9.0 includes numerous new features for both Windows and the Web. The new update includes a collaboration add-on for the PDF SDK for the Web that offers a range of built-in client and server functionalities that enable developers to implement collaboration, improving productivity and streamlining PDF document workflows. As part of the new release PDF SDK 9.0 for Windows is now available as an add-on. Developers can download the PDF SDK and get to work immediately without having to write the code from scratch.

"Foxit's is focused on ensuring our PDF SDK solution is constantly adapting and evolving to meet the changing needs of the developer community," said Phil Lee, Foxit's CCO. "We believe this latest version is another example of providing software developers with the right tools and technology and shows why Foxit is is trusted by some of the biggest names in all major industries, including banking, engineering, insurance, document management, compliance and healthcare professionals."

Additional new features of Foxit PDF SDK 9.0 include:

PDF SDK for Web 9.0 :

Multiline Tiled Watermarks: A more robust and visible watermark to provide a higher level of copyright protection.

Image Difference Comparison: Compares images pixel-by-pixel for differences and generates an output image developers can use to implement an overlay comparison feature for their app.

Custom Dynamic Stamps: Create a dynamic stamp with any custom image, text, or logo.

Advanced Page Editor: Powerful PDF page editing capabilities allowing users to easily manipulate text blocks with font styles, alignment, and join/split functionality, perform text searches and replace operations, as well as create and customize shape objects with preset paths, shading, and other properties.

PDF SDK for Windows 9.0 :

Multi-platform App UI Project: This a cross-platform app for displaying PDF content on multiple devices and platforms such Windows, Mac, Android and iOS is now available in the SDK package, NuGet package and GitHub repository.

Mixed Raster Content - The technique for compressing image objects is now available

OCR Engine - PDF SDK'S OCR engine now supports the Linux x64 platform.

Foxit PDF SDK 9.0 is available across all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, UWP, and Web and includes some of the most advanced technology in the PDF industry to take your application to the next level. Some of the capabilities of Foxit's PDF SDK 9.0 include:

Smart Forms – Users can create, edit and fill PDF forms programmatically, allowing the ability to fill out digital forms that connect flawlessly to their systems through the import and export of FDF files.

Digital Signature - Use ink signatures to let customers sign documents in their digital devices.

PDF Annotations - Provides full support for displaying and annotating PDF in web applications with an extensive range of functions for creating, editing or importing/exporting annotations.

Viewing and Rendering - Provides for high-fidelity rendering of PDF documents with optimized performance for desktop and mobile platforms.

Full-text Search - Fast full-text search for any PDF document, language, or encoding type.

Rights management - Generate secure PDFs with native encryption and decryption, or integrate with customized DRM or IRM security systems.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

