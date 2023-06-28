AU10TIX Expands Deployment of ID Verification Solution with NeoGames to Enhance Customer Onboarding, Prevent Fraud and Ensure Compliance

iLottery and iGaming Leader Adopts Fully Automated Identity Management Solution Across All Businesses, Based on Positive Experience of its Subsidiary Aspire Global

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that NeoGames S.A., a leading technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions globally, has joined the AU10TIX portfolio. The partnership follows years of AU10TIX providing a successful identity fraud management service to NeoGames subsidiary Aspire Global. The expanded contract encompasses all NeoGames businesses, including NeoGames and NeoPollard.

AU10TIX's IDV solution will enhance NeoGames' suite of companies' customer onboarding process and enhance compliance.

The partnership expansion further increases AU10TIX's significant iLottery and iGaming market presence and reaffirms its commitment to providing superior identity document verification (IDV) and intelligence solutions to global leaders in the industry. AU10TIX's IDV solution will enhance NeoGames' suite of companies' customer onboarding process and enhance compliance with global regulations. AU10TIX's comprehensive range of features, including a secure web app, IDV/biometric capabilities, and secure form management enables the companies to automate their identity verification processes, eliminating manual procedures and reducing the risk of fraud. The solution also supports NeoGames' commitment to compliance and responsible gaming practices.

"Together, AU10TIX and NeoGames are driving efficiency, security, and trust in the digital gaming experience," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "It is humbling to receive such support from one of the key players in the iLottery/iGaming sector, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership."

With years of experience and a deep understanding of the market, NeoGames is known for delivering high-quality gaming solutions.

"By expanding our partnership with AU10TIX, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver a safe, secure and seamless gaming experience for our valued customers," said Rinat Belfer, COO, NeoGames. "Aspire Global has enjoyed strong collaboration with AU10TIX for years, so we felt that the logical next step was to expand the service to our full portfolio of companies."

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF ). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

