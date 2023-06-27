World's Sixth Largest Jewellery Retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, forays into Europe

With the Launch of the 320th showroom in London, UK, Malabar makes entry into its 11th country

ISELIN, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's sixth-largest jewellery retailer, inaugurated its newest showroom at London's famous East Shopping Centre. Marking its global presence with expansion into its 11th country of operation, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has an extensive retail presence in India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA & the UK.

The first showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Europe at London, UK, which is the brand's 320th outlet globally was inaugurated by Ms. Lyn Brown, Member of Parliament for West Ham and Shadow Minister for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development affairs, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Salam K P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, International Operations Managing Director of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Faisal A K, Head of Manufacturing at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other senior Malabar Gold & Diamonds management team members, customers and well-wishers. (PRNewswire)

The London showroom houses a wide collection of gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery suited for all occasions, along with an extensive bridal jewellery range. Globally renowned for customer-first and transparent policies, Malabar Gold & Diamonds brings 'Malabar Promise', which includes 10 promises such as transparent price tags and internationally certified diamonds.

"Over the years, we've served customers in the UK and Europe through our stores in India and the Middle East. Now to give our customers a more personalised shopping experience, we're expanding our presence into Europe," said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

"We are proud to launch our first showroom in Europe in London. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we are one step closer to our dream of becoming the world's largest jewellery retailer," said Mr. M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

Incorporating sustainability and responsibility into its operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds upholds ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) as a primary commitment and sets aside 5% of net profits in every region of operation towards ESG initiatives. Malabar Gold & Diamond's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer fulfilment has garnered countless awards and an international clientele.

"Embodying the motto of 'Make in India; Market to the world', we promote and sell Indian jewellery globally. Our entry into the United Kingdom is a major stride in this direction, showcasing jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, and tradition to a global audience," commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group.

For more information visit www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds :

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been driven by a commitment to Environmental, Social & Governance principles. Its commitment to design thinking and customer satisfaction led to $5.2 billion in annual revenue, making them the world's sixth-largest jewellery retailer. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a strong retail network of over 320 outlets spread across 11 countries and multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

