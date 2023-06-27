SK bioscience and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity Join Forces Against Influenza

SK bioscience will collaborate with one of the world's leading biomedical research institutes, the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute), from basic research to industrial trend analysis to develop a next-generation influenza vaccine.

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience, a global innovative vaccine and biotech company committed to promoting human health from prevention to cure, announced that the company has signed a research collaboration agreement on influenza research with the Doherty Institute.

Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience (left) and Professor Sharon Lewin, Director of the Doherty Institute at the signing ceremony on June 26, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The Doherty Institute is a leading biomedical research institute located in Australia, home to researchers from the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the University of Melbourne, and to one of five WHO Collaborating Centres for Reference and Research Influenza (WHOCCRRI) in the world.

The signing ceremony was attended by Professor Sharon Lewin, Director of the Doherty Institute, Professor Kanta Subbarao, Director of the WHOCCRRI at the Doherty Institute, Professor Ian Barr, Deputy Director of the WHOCCRRI at the Doherty Institute, Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience, and Hun Kim, President of Global R&BD of SK bioscience.

Under this agreement, SK bioscience and the Doherty Institute will work together to support and further research in influenza biology, vaccines, and antivirals. The program will include testing of anti-influenza compounds to identify new antivirals, capacity building in low- and middle-income countries of the region and the development of a new influenza vaccine platform.

SK bioscience plans to establish a proactive response system against influenza, advancing influenza vaccine R&D capability to contribute to public health on a global scale.

Professor Sharon Lewin, Director of the Doherty Institute said, "Our organizations joining forces through our influenza projects is a significant milestone in our shared commitment to tackling infectious diseases and promoting public health. By collaborating with SK bioscience, we will strengthen our ability to respond to global challenges through exchanging knowledge and fostering innovation. Together, we will make a lasting impact in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, like influenza, around the world."

Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience said "We expect a synergy combined with our capability in developing the world's first quadrivalent cell culture-based influenza vaccine and the infrastructure of the Doherty Institute, a leading research institution on global infectious diseases. We will strengthen global partnerships with various organizations and continuously expand cooperative areas to establish a response system against infectious disease pandemics in the world."

Currently, SK bioscience cooperates with various global organizations and research institutions, including the Bill & Melinda Gate Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Wellcome Trust, Hilleman Laboratories, and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) under the common goal of promoting human health. Based on these cooperations, SK bioscience plans to establish an innovative system for developing vaccines against new infectious diseases within 100 days and supply them within six months around the world.

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is a global innovative vaccine and biotech company, standing committed to global pandemic preparedness in vaccine development and manufacturing to create more equitable access to vaccines. In leveraging strengths on cutting-edge vaccine development technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. Under collaborations of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors and medical experts, SK bioscience has firmly established globally certified R&D and manufacturing technologies. All of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

SK bioscience Homepage

SK bioscience on LinkedIn

About the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity

Finding solutions to prevent, treat and cure infectious diseases and understanding the complexities of the immune system requires innovative approaches and concentrated effort. This is why The University of Melbourne – a world leader in education, teaching and research excellence – and The Royal Melbourne Hospital – an internationally renowned institution providing outstanding care, treatment and medical research – have partnered to create the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute); a centre of excellence where leading scientists and clinicians collaborate to improve human health globally.

Doherty Institute website

Doherty Institute on Twitter

Doherty Institute on LinkedIn

