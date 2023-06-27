PRONGHORN ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION TO FUND TEN-YEAR MISSION

This Historic Announcement Coincides with One Year Anniversary and Release of Pronghorn's First Impact Report Detailing 19 Investments in Black-owned Spirits Brands and a net 5% gain in Black Employees at the Supplier Tier Year-Over-Year in the Spirits Industry.

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronghorn, a standalone company on a mission to cultivate the next generation of Black entrepreneurs and executives in the spirits industry, today released its first Impact Report and announced they have raised $200 million in support of the company's mission. Since the company's inception in 2022, Pronghorn has invested in 19 brands – a remarkable milestone for its first year in business. Backed by anchor investor and global beverage leader Diageo North America, the investments into the spirits industry will fuel Pronghorn's overarching ten-year plan to invest in 57 Black-owned spirits brands, driving ownership and equity in an industry with only one acquisition of a Black-owned spirits brand to date (source: CB Insights, acquisitions from top public Bev. Alc. companies between 2000 to 2020).

In honor of Pronghorn's one-year anniversary, the company also unveiled data from its 2022- 2023 Impact Report. According to Pronghorn's data, the spirits industry does not accurately reflect the consumers it serves, with Black Americans representing 12% of all consumers, but only ~7% of the spirits labor force and just 2% at the executive level. In its first year Pronghorn was able to identify 258 Black-owned spirits companies, support the businesses of 40 individual Black founders, and invest in 19 portfolio brands, which include Ten to One Caribbean Rum, in which Grammy-award winning singer Ciara is a partner, Anteel Tequila, IslandJon Vodka, Greenwood Whiskey, and more. The impact report also revealed that the company's portfolio brands saw significant overall growth at an average of 101%, according to Nielsen IQ L52W to May 13, 2023.

Additionally, Pronghorn achieved 5% of the company's goal to help place Black employees within 1,800 industry roles. This investment propels Pronghorn's goal to produce $2.4 Billion of industry economic value driven by employment for the Black community by 2032. Pronghorn has established various initiatives to empower the next generation of Black executives, including the Pronghorn HBCU Spirited Innovation Lab, its internship program, Pronghorn Spirits Academy in partnership with InRoads, Inc., and its mentorship program. Further, Pronghorn has established a partnership with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) and its DEI Member Committee, composed of supplier companies, which committed to hiring 949 roles by 2032.

Pronghorn's partnership with DISCUS - one of the industry's most prominent leaders - culminated with this month's debut of the inaugural DEI Summit, a standalone day for educating spirits industry professionals about DEI practices and featured panels for underrepresented founders led by investors Pronghorn, Constellation Brands, 1863 Ventures, and more, at the annual DISCUS Conference in Chicago.

"Since inception, our mission has been crystal clear in creating a template to diversify any industry and in doing so help be a force in supporting new founders, bold executives and the businesses of Black entrepreneurs within the spirits industry. We couldn't be more proud of the Pronghorn team's pace of progress towards our goal within just one year of launch. So much hard work remains, but this investment is significant and the purpose is powerful," said Dia Simms, Pronghorn Co-Founder and Board Chair.

To learn more about Pronghorn, visit www.pronghorn.co .

ABOUT PRONGHORN:

Pronghorn is focused on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry. Through sustainable capital investments, incubation, and recruitment programs, Pronghorn removes barriers and grants access to critical resources that empowers untapped talent and emerging Black businesses to reach their full potential. The company was co-founded by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin Harris, and Dan Sanborn. Global beverage alcohol leader, Diageo announced its partnership backing Pronghorn in 2021. $200M is being committed based on achievement of key milestones within the ten-year plan. The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can endure speeds for miles. Inspired by our namesake, Pronghorn believes creating real change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information visit: www.pronghorn.co .

