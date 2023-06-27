JA Solar Receives Top Brand PV Award for European Market from EUPD Research

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, JA Solar was awarded Top Brand PV for the European market from EUPD Research at its booth, with Chairman of EUPD Research, Markus A.W. Hoehner, and Jin Baofang, Chairman of JA Solar, both attending the certification ceremony.

Top Brand PV is awarded by world-renowned authoritative research institution EUPD Research and enjoys a high reputation in the global PV industry and is evidence of the high credibility of the PV brand. Through conducting in-depth researches on installers and distributors in various PV markets worldwide, EUPD Research selects outstanding companies in terms of visibility, customer satisfaction, customer selection, and distribution range before giving out the Top Brand PV award.

JA Solar has maintained a leading position in the European market for many years. In 2022, its market share in Europe reached as high as 23%, with an outstanding market share in the UK and the Netherlands reaching 68% and 55% respectively. This is a full reflection of JA Solar's excellent product reputation and high market recognition.

In recent years, JA Solar has been awarded Top Brand PV by EUPD Research in Europe, Latin America, Africa, the MENA region, Southeast Asia, Africa, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Nigeria, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, etc. which demonstrates the high recognition the company and its products have won in the global market.

