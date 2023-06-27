New service helps customers create data clean rooms to collaborate with their group companies or business partners to generate new insights and a way to monetize data while following required PII compliances – all this powered by the unique capabilities of Snowflake.

PUNE, India, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Snowflake Summit 2023, Hoonartek, today announced the launch of DataHaven, its advanced Enterprise Data Clean Room on Snowflake, a new data collaboration and analytics solution that helps organizations across industries easily and securely analyze and collaborate on their combined datasets — without sharing or revealing personal identifiable information (PII). With the combined power of DataHaven and Snowflake, companies can now stand up a robust data environment quickly and collaborate with any other group or partner companies in popular public clouds. They can generate unique insights about advertising campaigns, investment decisions, clinical research, and much more. DataHaven unleashes the power of Snowflake to provide a broad set of built-in data access controls that protects sensitive data, including query controls, query output restrictions, query logging, and cryptographic computing tools. To learn more, visit Hoonartek.com/DataHaven .

Hoonartek Announces DataHaven- Enterprise Data Clean Room on Snowflake (PRNewswire)

Organizations across industries and geographies look for opportunities to enrich their data with other business partners' data. This allows businesses to create a complete view of the customers across partner networks. In the media, advertising, and telecom industry, for instance, brands, media publishers and their ad partners need to collaborate using datasets stored across multiple channels and applications. The goal is to improve campaign performance and deliver an engaging experience for their customers.

In the new cookie-less and privacy-first world, sharing of data requires protecting sensitive customer data by mandate. The risk of sharing data without adequate security controls can lead to privacy infringement claims and a lengthy battle to recover from. Today, a better solution exists with DataHaven and Snowflake, which allow seamless collaboration with collaborating parties unable to see each other's raw data.

"Organizations in financial services, media and telecom, healthcare, and life sciences want to share and subscribe to data for better customer experience and outcomes. This data resides in silos across data repositories both within the organization and in partner ecosystems," said Peeyoosh Pandey, CEO of Hoonartek. "With sophisticated privacy laws being introduced, companies must safeguard customer data they store in their warehouse. DataHaven and Snowflake give companies the confidence to share data without the inherent risk of overexposure of information."

Data Clean Rooms are hard to build. Complex and often updating privacy laws, the right technology stack and architecture, and months of development and testing time make it difficult to meet aggressive go-to-market schedules. Often data is stored in an external environment that also increases the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

On this occasion, Hiren Thakkar, CTO of Hoonartek, said, "Bringing customer data together in a secure environment requires robust technology built on a near-infinite scalable data cloud has been a constant ask by organizations. The formidable combination of DataHaven and Snowflake is that solution. We built DataHaven on Snowflake to make data sharing simpler, easier, and more secure." He continued, "DataHaven is backed by our rich real-world experience in enabling data-led transformation for global organizations. This potent combination gives our clients and partners the ability to transform toward a more secure data governance framework."

The growing need for better management of data to derive meaningful insights is pushing technology companies to think more innovatively. The organization must have a single source of truth that can be accessed on-demand with high availability and security. This required a hybrid approach. Snowflake brings together the simplicity of shared disc architecture, the flexibility of parallel processing at scale, and high confidence with secure and encrypted data. DataHaven takes advantage of Snowflake's unique architecture. Hoonartek brings all this together in a seamless experience. Hoonartek is also a Premier Snowflake Partner.

In the coming months, DataHaven will incorporate integration with Meta and Google. The solution will also include Know Your Customer (KYC), ISO certifications, and advanced security modules. Companies can start taking advantage of a secure data clean room in whichever cloud their data resides.

DataHaven can be a crucial milestone on the client's data literacy roadmap. The company is enabling businesses to bring about a data-led transformation. A host of data solutions including DigiTwin – a caching layer for scaling core systems like CBS or UPI volumes and RapidFrames – a metadata-first low-code / no-code platform for building data applications makes Hoonartek a partner of choice for all data initiatives.

About Hoonartek

Hoonartek is the world's leading data solutions company. Founded in 2010, we've helped more than 200 enterprises successfully leverage data and insights to drive transformation, create innovative business models, and generate new monetisation avenues. Hoonartek's three offerings – data products and monetisation, digital banking and lending, and digital engineering – make Hoonartek a partner of choice for businesses in BFSI, Teleco, ISVs, Healthcare and Manufacturing. With headquarters in Pune, India, we are present in the US, UK and Europe. We proudly serve Korn Ferry, ASI, L&T, Experian, NSE, IDFC, and Airtel to name a few. To learn more, visit www.hoonartek.com.

Contact Hoonartek: info@hoonartek.com

Additional Resources:

Visit the DataHaven page for more information .

Download DataHaven Product Overview .

Hoonartek is a Premier Snowflake Partner .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142042/Hoonartek_Announces_DataHaven.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hoonartek