Falvey Insurance Group Welcomes Juanita Shaikh to Marine Cargo Underwriting Team

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey is thrilled to announce the addition of Juanita Shaikh to its underwriting team as Vice President, Marine Cargo. With an impressive career spanning over 22 years in the marine insurance industry, Juanita brings a wealth of relevant expertise and knowledge to the organization.

Prior to joining Falvey, Juanita was AVP, Head of Operations & Cargo STP/Underwriter at Southern Marine, where she oversaw the performance and operations/compliance of the whole underwriting portfolio and underwrote on behalf of Lloyd's, along with managing the administrative support staff. At Falvey, Juanita will collaborate closely with our dedicated team of underwriters to assess and manage risks associated with marine operations. She will play a vital role in expanding our market presence, cultivating client relationships, and driving the development of cutting-edge insurance products and services.

"We are delighted to welcome Juanita Shaikh to our team," said Mike Falvey, President & CEO at Falvey. "Her impressive expertise and industry knowledge will undoubtedly strengthen our existing capabilities. With Juanita on board, we are well-positioned to continue providing outstanding service and innovative solutions to our broker partners."

Juanita comments: "I cannot begin to express my excitement about joining Falvey. From the start, everyone has welcomed me with positivity and encouragement. The company's mission, leadership, and people all align with my values. Falvey takes pride in their culture and focuses on giving back to the community, which I love. I know this position is right for me to propel this next phase of my career."

Juanita is located in Houston, TX and will conduct business there from a remote office.

