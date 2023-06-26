Intel NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon now available on GEEKNUC - Best price ever

TAIPEI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intel NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon is one of the best mini PCs people can find on the market right now. The 2.5L computer is only 1/10th the size of an average desktop PC, but packs a heavier punch than most PCs out there.

The mini PC is powered by a beefy Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor, which employs 14 CPU cores (including 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores), 20 threads, 24 MB Intel® Smart Cache, and a max turbo frequency of 4.7 GHz. There is also an Intel® Arc™ A770M discrete graphics card, which has whooping 12GB GDDR6 VRAM, and supports all mainstream media formats. The GPU is augmented by AI and accelerated by Intel® Deep Link technology, making it a perfect choice for gamers and video content creators. The mini PC is also superb in terms of connectivity, boasting two Thunderbolt 4, six USB3.2 Type-A, two DisplayPort 2.0, an HDMI 2.1, two SO-DIMM DDR4-3200MHz RAM slots and 3 interfaces for internal drives, etc.

The NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon mini PCs are sold by many retailers in the USA, the prices of the barebones kit range from $1,200 to $1,400 on Amazon and Walmart. But you can now pick one up on GEEKNUC for only $999. The deals are as follows:

NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon barebone:$999

NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon 32GB+1T:$1,149

NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon 64GB+2T:$1,299

GEEKNUC is Intel®'s reseller, and information service provider. The company is committed to providing customers with innovative and reliable Intel® NUC devices and has been doing so for years. Besides its partnership with Intel®, GEEKNUC is also working closely together with Kingston, an industry-leading SSD and RAM manufacturer, to provide users with high quality ready-to-go units. The Intel NUC12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon is just one of GEEKNUC's many offerings, you can also find best sellers such as the Intel® NUC 12 Pro Wall Street Canyon, the Intel® NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon as well as the Intel® NUC 11 Essential Atlas Canyon at decent prices on the retailer's website. In addition to the more affordable price tags, you will also be exempted from sales taxes, making the overall cost of your mini PCs even lower.

As a trusted retailer, GEEKNUC promises to ship your NUC to you within one week after the order is placed. All mini PCs sold on this website will get 3-year limited warranty directly from Intel.

