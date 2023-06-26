IDEMIA IDENTITY AND SECURITY NORTH AMERICA ENROLLS IN TSA PRECHECK® AT OVER 560 ENROLLMENT CENTERS NATIONWIDE

Most locations have next-day appointments available!

RESTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, runs an extensive nationwide network of over 560 enrollment centers, providing travelers options on where to enroll. With the goal of making enrollment accessible and convenient, IDEMIA's enrollment centers are located at IdentoGO locations, select Staples retail stores, and airports nationwide.

With summer travel in full swing, IDEMIA also offers pop-up TSA PreCheck enrollment events throughout the country collaborating with organizations such as AAA. IDEMIA provides ample appointment availability, with most locations offering next-day availability and all locations having availability within the next two weeks.

Interested travelers should pre-enroll online, then schedule a 10-minute in-person appointment where travelers present identity and citizenship documentation, provide their fingerprints, and have a photo captured for the TSA background check. After an application is submitted to TSA, most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days.

"TSA PreCheck is the gold standard in efficiency at the airport," said Lisa Sullivan, SVP, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA I&S North America. "We are proud to partner with TSA to help serve more travelers this summer at our enrollment centers, pop-up enrollment events, and through their next airport experience."

TSA PreCheck offers many benefits for enrolled travelers, including access to dedicated screening lanes at 200+ participating airports nationwide. In May 2023, 89 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in line. There is no need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, or light jackets. Children 17 and under may join enrolled adults at the TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling on the same reservation and if the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the child's boarding pass. TSA PreCheck enrollment provided by IDEMIA costs $78, which covers five years of participation.

As an authorized TSA enrollment provider since 2013, IDEMIA has processed more than 17 million enrollments for the TSA PreCheck program.

To enjoy the benefits of TSA PreCheck, travelers can enroll at any of IDEMIA's enrollment centers or at a local pop-up event. To get started visit: https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/. For more information on the TSA PreCheckprogram, visit tsa.gov/precheck.

