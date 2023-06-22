THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK AND GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP ON NEW CAMERA AND DATA NETWORK

The Weather Channel's SKYFX Camera Network in Partnership with Google News Initiative Will Enhance the Network's Weather Coverage and Data Grid

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel television network and Google News Initiative today announced the launch of a new SKYFX Camera Network aimed at gathering weather data and visuals that will enhance the network's weather coverage. This partnership between Google and The Weather Channel is a result of Google's strategic relationship with The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group. Allen Media Group works with Google in areas including YouTube, Google Play, Android Mobile, Google TV, Marketing and Google Cloud.

(PRNewsfoto/The Weather Channel) (PRNewswire)

The Weather Channel television network and Google News Initiative Launch SKYFX Camera Network

As the climate continues to evolve, it is more vital than ever to keep the public informed and prepared for severe weather and natural disasters. With this shared mission in mind, The Weather Channel and Google have joined forces to install advanced weather monitoring devices in multiple locations throughout the country. The SKYFX Camera Network will pair high-end 360-degree video cameras with individual weather stations to collect real-time meteorological data and live streaming video. Footage from the SKYFX Camera Network will be used in the network's weather coverage and will be available on The Weather Channel Streaming App.

"The SKYFX Camera Network in partnership with Google News Initiative furthers our mission to keep the public informed and prepared on weather conditions and threats across the country," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of The Weather Channel. "We take our position as the most trusted news network very seriously and we will continue to innovate and launch new tools that enable us to deliver real-time, critical weather news and information that empowers individuals to take actionable steps to safeguard themselves and their loved ones during severe weather events."

"This project exemplifies two key principles of Google and our Google News Initiative: using technology to help people all over the world. SKYFX Camera Network demonstrates how a media outlet can develop a technological concept to provide its users with relevant information, as well as a product that will be used for the benefit and improvement of people's lives. We are thrilled to be a part of this project," says Chrissy Towle, Director of News Partnerships at Google.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK

Since its launch 41 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. and will be coming soon to Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

ABOUT GOOGLE

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Weather Channel