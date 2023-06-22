THREE HOSTS RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS AT LAUNCH EVENTS

Thousands of attendees across multiple continents come together to celebrate the company's official launch.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THREE, iii International LLC ( iii.earth ), the global leader in bioavailable wellness products, hosts two Launch Events to celebrate the official launch of their proactive wellness supplements with record-breaking attendee numbers.

THREE Ambassadors celebrate on stage at Launch Events hosted in Salt Lake City and Hong Kong. (PRNewswire)

THREE International has taken the Direct Sales industry by storm with a record-breaking number of new Brand Ambassadors and customers attending launch events in both Salt Lake City and Hong Kong just weeks after the company's official launch.

With both events happening within two weeks of each other, the THREE International team pulled out all the stops including trainings from top leaders, THREE's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Dan Gubler, and THREE's Scientific Advisory Board ( SAB) , a board of physicians, scientists and researchers dedicated to the science behind the groundbreaking products at THREE, and ended both events with an incredible surge of exciting momentum.

"It has been incredibly gratifying for me to meet and interact with thousands eager to learn more about our incredible products and the platform that we are building to help them get more out of life, more out of their health, and a more abundant future." Recalled Daniel Picou, the CEO and President of THREE International.

THREE has exceeded early expectations and expects several thousand Brand Ambassadors in attendance at the first ever annual convention in Anaheim, California this September. The company anticipates continued growth and success­––following along with the Direct Sales industry trend of nearly 6% growth by 2027––as leaders in the proactive wellness space, contributing to an overall healthy global wellness economy.

ABOUT THREE:

THREE International strives to create proactive wellness products that encompass our goals of providing a means to physical, emotional, and financial wellness all around the globe. For more information about THREE, the Proactive Wellness Company, visit iii.earth. Follow Three on Facebook , Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Joni Wittenbach

iii International LLC

Phone: 1-385-333-3388

Email: pr@iii.earth

Learn more at iii.earth.

Top Ambassadors with THREE join CEO Daniel Picou on stage for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the official launch event in Salt Lake City (PRNewswire)

The THREE Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) at the Launch Event in Salt Lake City presents on the science behind all THREE products, cellular absorption, and bioavailability. (PRNewswire)

THREE CEO Daniel Picou presents a Brand Ambassador with a Tesla, along with additional prizes for other attendees, as a thank you for attending the Launch Event. (PRNewswire)

Three International, the Proactive Wellness Company (PRNewswire)

