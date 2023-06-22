Emerging environmentally-conscious menswear brand Cavia showcased Spiber's Brewed Protein™ materials at the "S|Style sustainable style" exhibition at Pitti Immagine Uomo

TSURUOKA, Japan, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiber's Brewed Protein fiber was chosen as a featured material by Kering's Material Innovation Lab (MIL) and Fondazione Pitti Discovery for the 7th edition of "S|Style sustainable style," and a collection was showcased at Sala delle Nazioni, Pitti Immagine Uomo from June 13 to 16. The exhibition project presented by Fondazione Pitti Discovery has been key to attracting top international buyers and media representatives alike, providing an important showcase of ten international and diverse brands scouted from around the world by L'Officiel Italia journalist and curator Giorgia Cantarini. This renowned exhibition brought together ten handpicked emerging brands which exemplify a harmonious blend of social consciousness and environmental responsibility while maintaining creativity and design.

Knit top and pants set handcrafted with 50% Brewed Protein™ fiber and 50% cashmere by Cavia. Photo credit: Acielle @Styledumonde (PRNewswire)

"The Brewed Protein materials created by Spiber offer a strong example of what technology can do to reduce the impact of the fashion industry on the environment by replacing traditional petrochemical-based materials and production methods with innovative and biobased solutions," says Giorgia Cantarini, Senior Fashion Editor at L'Officiel Italia, Talent Scouter and Curator of S|STYLE x Pitti Immagine. "I believe Spiber is initiating a revolution that can lead to reducing climate change. The more we choose these types of solutions, the more we decrease their price in the market, which makes them available for adoption by smaller and emerging brands. My hope is that we will navigate the future of fashion with more responsible action. Bigger corporations should invest in innovation and technology in order to reduce all sorts of waste, from water to chemicals, natural resources, and animal exploitation."

The ten participating innovative and environmentally-conscious brands of S|Style were mentored to create a new look under stringent criteria meeting sustainability standards set by Kering MIL. Cavia, an Italian brand based in Milan celebrated for repurposing and upcycling garments, has joined this movement to transform society and the fashion industry towards a more sustainable future. The brand unveiled an exclusive knit top and pants set collection crafted from Brewed Protein fibers for the first time.

The Brewed Protein and cashmere blended bulky yarn, when plied together, is "super soft and workable, and the results and hand feeling are amazing," says Martina Boero, Founder and Fashion & Graphic Designer of Cavia. "My hope and vision for material innovation and the apparel industry is to make this yarn in different thicknesses, as it's very soft and light. It would be amazing to have it bulkier."

The exceptional knit top and pants set was handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail using Brewed Protein fibers—a proprietary lab-grown and circular protein material produced through microbial fermentation—making the best use of the material's dyeability and its soft, smooth handfeel.

The eye-catching floral embroidery is made of recycled cashmere, which adds a dash of bold yet refined color across the set. The fashion show, showcasing the S|Style collections, took place on June 14, garnering tremendous interest and high expectations from a diverse audience of over 100 attendees and numerous media organizations, all eager to witness the future of fashion unfold.

The collection will also be exhibited at Pitti Immagine Filati at Spiber's booth Q/11 in the CustomEasy area from June 28–30. Martina Boero, Founder and Fashion & Graphic Designer of Cavia, will also join Spiber's booth to share her experiences working with Brewed Protein fibers.

The inclusion of Brewed Protein fibers in the exhibition collection of this rising brand heralds a new era of responsible yet unique style and sets a remarkable precedent for industry-wide adoption.

Cashmere Blended Bulky Yarn

Composition: 50% Brewed Protein™ fiber, 50% cashmere

Yarn Count: 2/18

Color: Taupe (32 color card and dye-to-match options available for purchase from Spiber)

The 7th edition of (PRNewswire)

Knit top handcrafted with 50% Brewed Protein™ fiber and 50% cashmere by CAVIA. Photo courtesy of Spiber Inc. (PRNewswire)

Brewed Protein™ fibers

Brewed Protein fibers are lab-grown, plant-derived, circular materials made through a proprietary microbial fermentation process. The fibers are a compelling solution to the growing demands of animal and petrochemical-free fibers to address numerous pressing environmental issues and risks. The potential environmental impact of a forward-looking Brewed Protein fiber production plan was found to be significantly smaller than cashmere and merino wool, largely due to the lower environmental impacts of inputs for Brewed Protein polymer production (primarily plant crops and renewable electricity) when compared to livestock farming for cashmere and wool production. Production scale has been growing and Brewed Protein fibers, yarns, and fabrics are now available for purchase at commercial scale.

Spiber's Sustainability webpage: https://spiber.inc/en/sustainability/

Spiber Inc.

Established in September 2007, Spiber Inc. is a Japanese biotechnology startup utilizing cutting-edge synthetic biology, polymer science, and material science for the development of its novel Brewed Protein materials made from plant-based sugars utilizing microbial fermentation technology.

Spiber website: https://spiber.inc/en/

Spiber is a trademark or a registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries. Brewed Protein™ is a trademark or a registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries.

Cavia

Cavia is a brand that combines the creativity of Italian fashion with a commitment to the planet. The stylist, Martina Boero, aims to transmit Made in Italy authenticity, imagination and craftsmanship. Knitting is an ancient process that requires time and is nourished by tradition: each piece is created from recycled clothes and fabrics, avoiding waste. Following an MTO business model, the brand pays attention to its environmental impact. From fabric to label, everything is made using pre-existing materials with a view to a new beauty.

Cavia website: https://www.yourcavia.com/

Material Innovation Lab

In 2013, Kering created the Material Innovation Lab (MIL), which is dedicated to the sourcing of sustainable materials and fabrics. Located in Milan, the MIL is both a library of sustainable fabrics, enabling the design teams of Kering brands to better understand sustainable materials, and a driver of change within a very complex supply chain. The MIL pays particular attention to cotton, silk, cashmere, viscose and polyester. In doing so, the MIL provides the Group's Houses and key suppliers with resources, tools and new solutions to help them understand how to make more sustainable choices in their products' development. Its database uses unique referencing for suppliers and their fabrics. Fabrics are subject to an in-depth review and are assessed in light of both external standards, certification, and a EP&L methodology based tool, exclusive to the MIL.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spiber Inc.