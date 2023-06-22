Bluemercury Announces Headquarters Relocation to New York City

Positioning the luxury retailer at the epicenter of beauty

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluemercury, a leading destination for luxury beauty and spa services, announced today it will relocate its company headquarters to New York City from the Washington D.C. metro area, where it was founded in 1999. The beauty specialty store, which has been part of Macy's, Inc. since 2015, will vacate its current office in Bethesda, Maryland in August and take up residency in the JACX building in Long Island City, Queens, where fellow Macy's, Inc. nameplate, Bloomingdale's, is also a tenant. The cost-efficient relocation is expected to allow Bluemercury to benefit from the existing infrastructure of the Macy's, Inc. organization in New York City.

"As we strive to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of our clients, we want to align our home base with the epicenter of beauty. Many of our partner brands are based in New York, including much of our Macy's, Inc. family, enabling even stronger collaboration with partners and within our portfolio to realize greater efficiencies and outcomes," said Maly Bernstein, chief executive officer of Bluemercury. "As we look towards the future of our brand and business, including our fleet and our team, this transition will help us unlock our next chapter of growth."

Bluemercury has experienced continued growth in its 24-year life span to reach its nationwide presence today and achieved a record sales volume year in fiscal 2022. This move marks an important step forward in the organization's growth strategy and aligns well to the brand's highest concentration of stores in the U.S., as well as its growing employee population in the area and access to top industry talent.

"With this move, Bluemercury is well poised to further its leadership as the premiere retail destination for luxury beauty," said Tony Spring, president and chief executive officer-elect of Macy's, Inc. "Luxury is one of Macy's, Inc.'s five key growth vectors and Bluemercury is an important part of that plan, so I look forward to seeing all that's to come as the brand continues to evolve."

Bluemercury has long maintained its standing as the luxe neighborhood beauty store and has become known for offering a portfolio of premium and innovative products across all beauty categories while providing honest, expert advice that is personalized for every individual that walks through the door.

About Bluemercury

With 178 locations across the country, including 158 standalone locations, Bluemercury pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty interactions. The leading luxury beauty destination and Macy's, Inc. nameplate offers a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of beauty categories. Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its exceptional customer service origins and embraces its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of its clients. For more information, please visit www.bluemercury.com .

