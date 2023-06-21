Chobani Invests in Expanded Employee Benefits to Enhance Values-Driven, People-First Culture

Raises minimum wage for all hourly employees to $20 per hour

Partners with WeeCare to provide employees with affordable, high-quality childcare options and a stipend to assist with child and elder care

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, the food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, today announced new, enhanced benefits to reward and recognize its employees and some of the challenges they face in today's macro-economic environment.

Chobani, a perennial leader who recognizes that employees deserve to be rewarded for their hard work and dedication, increased the minimum starting wage for all full-time employees in manufacturing and corporate hourly positions to $20 per hour, well above the U.S. minimum wage average. This follows the Company's multiple minimum wage increases over the last three years, from a starting wage of $13 per hour in 2020. Chobani will also increase its match for employee's 401(k) contributions, helping make retirement planning easier.

"When Hamdi Ulukaya founded Chobani back in 2005, he instilled a people-first culture that drew me and so many others and continues to permeate every aspect of our company today," said Shari Eaton, Chief People Officer, Chobani. "As part of that ethos, we are focused on continued investment in our people and listening to ensure we meet the needs of our diverse and evolving workforce. The moves to increase our competitive wages and provide access to affordable and flexible care options were made to address key priorities we know are top of mind for our team and so many others in the workplace today."

Chobani is also proudly partnering with WeeCare, an organization whose mission is to make childcare accessible to all families, helping to alleviate the long-standing and growing issue of quality childcare. WeeCare is a trailblazer in the space and will help Chobani implement a program that provides affordable and high-quality childcare options. Through this partnership all full-time Chobani employees throughout the U.S., including manufacturing, corporate, and remote workers, will have access to a network of childcare professionals and will be eligible to receive backup care credits and an annual cash stipend to put towards childcare or elder care costs.

"WeeCare is thrilled to announce our partnership with Chobani, a brand known for its unwavering commitment to employee wellbeing," stated Jessica Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of WeeCare. "Together, we will revolutionize employee benefits, empowering Chobani families to meet their diverse care needs while making a positive impact on local communities."

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt , oatmilk , and dairy- and plant-based creamers . Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About WeeCare

WeeCare is the largest childcare network in the United States, providing access to quality, affordable childcare to families nationwide. We support childcare providers in operating sustainable businesses through a technology-based marketplace and partner with government entities to improve access to care. WeeCare also helps employers of all sizes offer their employees childcare benefits. Our mission is to make childcare accessible to all families. To learn more, visit www.weecare.co and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

