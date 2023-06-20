Snap.Build Appoints Matt Merritt as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Business Executive to Accelerate Company's Continued Expansion Lee Kaplan Named Executive Chairman

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap.Build , a best-in-class fintech company for the residential housing construction industry, has appointed industry veteran Matt Merritt, CPA, CSM as Chief Executive Officer. The real estate finance and operations expert will help accelerate the company's footprint in Austin, Texas, among additional markets nationwide. With an expertise in both finance and technology, Merritt will effectively take Snap.Build to the next level of business growth and awareness.

Snap.Build Logo (PRNewswire)

Snap.Build, a best-in-class fintech company for the residential housing construction industry, has appointed industry veteran Matt Merritt as CEO

Snap.Build specializes in non-recourse loans to small and medium-sized home builders for both speculative and pre-sold homes. Utilizing proprietary technology allowing 24/7 access to all construction project activity and funding disbursement details, bridging the gap between the lender and the builder, Snap.Build provides the lender with added security, safety, and transparency giving the builder greater access to capital and growing the lender's and the builder's businesses.

"With Matt, we've found a leader who is at his best working on high-growth businesses that focus on challenging the status quo," said Snap.Build Executive Chairman Lee Kaplan. "To have a CEO with his instincts and business acumen will elevate the company and help us execute on a strategy to further penetrate Austin among other markets."

Before joining Snap.Build, Matt held the positions of Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Lynd Group Holdings Company (aka. "The Lynd Company"), where he focused on strategic growth and managing relationships with debt and equity partners.

"I've spent three decades helping organizations identify and overcome operational and managerial inefficiencies, using a mix of academic strategies and lived experiences to instill a culture of sustainable growth," said Merritt. "I'm excited to be a part of a company that is fundamentally changing the residential construction industry with a novel, technology-driven approach to financing and project management."

Based in the Austin area, one of the fastest growing markets for residential real estate, Merritt brings local knowledge and a built-in network of financial and construction leaders. Prior to his work at Lynd Group Holdings, he was a founder and general manager of M.C.G., a business consulting agency, and he also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Beal Bank and its affiliated entities.

One of Merritt's first objectives will be to lead the launch of Snap.Build's enhanced technology platform later this summer. Kaplan will continue to focus on the firms' global strategy. Snap.Build has partnered with Altus Nova to lead engineering of the platform enhancements and Bongo Consulting as the marketing agency of record to elevate the company's branding and awareness.

About Snap.Build

Snap.Build is a groundbreaking fintech company serving the residential housing construction industry. The company specializes in non-recourse loans to small and medium-sized home builders for both speculative and pre-sold homes. Snap.Build utilizes proprietary technology allowing 24/7 access to all construction project activity and funding disbursement details, bridging the gap between the lender and the builder. Snap.Build provides the lender with added security, safety, and transparency; thereby, giving the builder greater access to capital and growing the lender's and the builder's businesses.

Contact:

Andrea Pass, for Snap.Build

Andrea@AndreaPassPR.com

201-873-6087

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snap.Build