Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung, Active in ESG Management

Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyun-Joon Cho, the Chairman of Hyosung, is in acceleration in ESG management. Chairman Cho, who stresses "Customer Obsession Management" this year, is actively developing eco-friendly businesses and activities for the customers who ask companies for high-leveled environmental awareness and responsibilities.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9179751-hyun-joon-cho-hyosung-esg-management/

'RE:GEN,' New ESG Brand of Hyosung

Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho is increasing investment in eco-friendly products and technology development by presenting 'RE:GEN', as the ESG brand of Hyosung, from 2023, expanding its eco-friendly businesses.

RE:GEN means the response to the future of all generations. It is a brand to represent constantly innovating and endeavoring ESG Management activities to respond to sustainability requested by the present and future generations.

It is divided into five themes total: ∆RECYCLE ∆UPCYCLE that the abandoned materials, such as plastics, will be reborn as a product by recycling them; ∆SAVE to develop the technologies for saving resource use; ∆ZERO to minimize the generation of carbon; and ∆NEW ENERGY to develop renewable energy, such as hydrogen.

Wide range of Eco-friendly Businesses, such as Textile, Plastics, Hydrogen

At present, Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho leads the eco-friendly businesses of Hyosung in front. He overall manages eco-friendly businesses in which Hyosung is a frontrunner, such as 'Regen,' a textile made by recycling pet bottles, first developed in Korea; 'Polyketone,' eco-friendly engineering plastics, first successful in commercialization in the world; and 750kW level wind turbines, which was first developed in Korea.

In addition, existing products are being improved to be eco-friendly. These include developing the bio-spandex to create corn-extract by combining eco-friendly technologies with the spandex, a global No.1 market shareholder. The sustainable future is explored in the existing businesses.

Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 1
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 1(PRNewswire)
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 2
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 2(PRNewswire)
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 3
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 3(PRNewswire)
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 4
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 4(PRNewswire)
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 5
Hyun-Joon Cho, Chairman of Hyosung 5(PRNewswire)
(PRNewsfoto/Hyosung Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Hyosung Corporation)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyun-joon-cho-chairman-of-hyosung-active-in-esg-management-301855303.html

SOURCE Hyosung Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.