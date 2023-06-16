Renowned Producer to Share Insights at Upcoming Summit

Visionary behind 'The Chosen' to speak at The Global Leadership Summit

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Leadership Network is thrilled to announce that Dallas Jenkins, creator and producer of the groundbreaking series, The Chosen, is part of The Global Leadership Summit. Jenkins will be interviewed as part of the faculty lineup on August 3-4, 2023. Broadcasted from their main campus, this event is experienced live at more than 400 sites across the U.S., and then later to over 800 international sites. Leaders who attend the Summit are inspired and equipped to become a catalyst for change.

Dallas Jenkins has captivated audiences around the world with The Chosen, which presents the life of Jesus Christ and his disciples in an authentic and compelling manner. The series has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative approach and exceptional storytelling, becoming one of the largest fan-supported entertainment projects of all time. It has been translated into 62 languages and counting, and it is consistently one of the top-searched shows. Offered without charge, the series has more than 520-million-episode views from around the world.

Attended by over 300,000 people worldwide, The Global Leadership Summit is a must-attend event for those who want to invest in their leadership development. Participants will receive balanced insights and tools from over a dozen ministry and marketplace speakers. These industry-leading experts will empower and equip leaders everywhere to increase positive influence in their neighborhoods, cities, and nations.

About Global Leadership Network

Global Leadership Network (GLN), headquartered in the Chicago area, hosts the world's largest annual leadership event, The Global Leadership Summit. Combining the best of ministry and marketplace expertise through this event, GLN inspires and equips over 300,000 leaders around the world each year. Visit GlobalLeadership.org and follow GLN on all social platforms.

