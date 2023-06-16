ILO Adopts New International Labor Standard on Apprenticeships

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Labor Organization (ILO) has adopted a new international labor standard, in the form of a recommendation, on apprenticeships, according to USCIB Director for Corporate Responsibility and Labor Affairs Ewa Staworzynska.

Staworzynska is currently on the ground in Geneva representing U.S. employers at the 111th annual International Labor Conference (ILC). USCIB is the U.S. national committee of the International Organization of Employers (IOE).

The Standard-Setting Committee on Apprenticeships is a two-year process. This is the second year of the Standard-Setting Committee. USCIB has participated in both years, partnering and collaborating with the IOE to ensure that business needs and realities are reflected in the text. We had great success in reaching a balanced approach, with special emphasis on the promotion of quality apprenticeships.

USCIB was represented by Ryan Larsen, senior director for International Labor Relations Walmart, and vice-chair of the USCIB Corporate Responsibility and Labor Affairs Committee (CRLA), taking part of the U.S. Employers delegation. Larsen participated throughout the Standard-Setting process.

In his remarks at the Plenary, where the draft text was submitted to the Conference for adoption, he noted that, "In this unique tri-partite system, we have developed a strategy, program, and approach to continually enhance Apprenticeships, ensuring that they provide workers with the necessary skills to attain full, productive and freely chosen employment. Additionally, we have emphasized the importance of lifelong learning opportunities; promoting continuous skilling, reskilling and upskilling, which in turn contributes to the promotion of decent work and full employment."

Larsen added that, "The promotion and development of quality apprenticeships not only lead to decent work but also provide effective responses to the challenges of the ever-changing world of work. These apprenticeships offer lifelong learning opportunities, enhancing productivity, resilience, transitions and employability."

"USCIB has often advocated the critical role of quality apprenticeships," said Staworzynska. "Quality apprenticeships support the development of business-ready skills, help realize the goals of inclusive economic growth and can advance the transition to the formal economy." This new ILO standard provides non-binding guidelines for Member States to ensure quality apprenticeships.

According to the ILO, a glance around the world shows that an increasing number of countries are focusing on the development or improvement of apprenticeship systems and programs to address the challenges of changing labor market trends and the need for workers to retrain and upskill.

The ILC is currently taking place in Geneva June 5-16. Delegates from the ILO's 187 Member States along with employers and workers have gathered to tackle a wide range of issues. In addition to apprenticeships, delegates have discussed a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies as well as labor protection.

