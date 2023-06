FDA Roundup: June 16, 2023

Today, the FDA posted information on its website regarding the formula for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 fall and winter seasons. The FDA has advised manufacturers seeking to update their COVID-19 vaccines that they should develop vaccines with a monovalent XBB.1.5 composition. This recommendation incorporates advisory committee input and is based on the totality of the available evidence to select the vaccine composition that the FDA anticipates will best protect public health. The agency anticipates the timely submission of the data and filings to support FDA action on updated COVID-19 vaccines, in order to make vaccines available this fall that meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality.

On Thursday, the FDA granted accelerated approval to glofitamab-gxbm (Columvi, Genentech, Inc.) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified or large B-cell lymphoma arising from follicular lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The prescribing information includes a Boxed Warning for serious or fatal cytokine release syndrome (CRS). Other warnings and precautions include neurologic toxicity including Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity (ICANS), serious infections, and tumor flare. Glofitamab-gxbm should only be administered by a healthcare professional with appropriate medical support to manage severe reactions, including CRS. View full prescribing information for Columvi

On Thursday, the FDA released findings from a sampling assignment that collected and tested refrigerated, multi-commodity ready-to-eat (RTE) dips and spreads . The assignment sought to estimate the presence ofspp. andin these products as part of the FDA's ongoing effort to proactively ensure food safety and remove adulterated product from the market. Fromto, the FDA collected and tested a total of 747 samples of refrigerated, multi-commodity RTE dips and spreads that contain ingredients such as sesame, vegetables, cheese, and seafood. The agency detectedspp. in one sample of hummus andin three dip and cheese spread samples. The FDA worked closely with the manufacturers to remove the contaminated products from the market. The FDA will continue to sample RTE dips and spreads for pathogens as warranted to protect consumers.

On Thursday, the FDA approved the Premia Spine, Inc. TOPS System as an alternative to spinal fusion for the treatment of certain patients with degenerative spondylolisthesis with moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis. Degenerative spondylolisthesis is a painful debilitating condition where one of the vertebra (a spinal bone) slips forward putting pressure on the bone below it, which can sometimes cause pain. Lumbar spinal stenosis is a condition where the space around the spinal canal is too narrow leading to pressure on the nerves of the spine causing numbness and pain that may be severe. The TOPS System is an implant that attaches to the spine. Unlike a spinal fusion procedure, the TOPS System is designed to allow motion in the lower (lumbar) spine and may also help reduce pain and help people return to normal activities.