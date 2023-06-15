Show You Care
Target Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2023 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected 12 members of the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, approved "1 Year" for the advised frequency of Target's Say on Pay votes, and rejected one shareholder proposal.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 410,847,268 million shares were voted, representing approximately 89.0 percent of Target's outstanding shares.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent and may not foot due to rounding.

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee

Percent For

Percent Against

David P. Abney

98.7

1.3

Douglas M. Baker, Jr.

96.5

3.5

George S. Barrett

96.3

3.7

Gail K. Boudreaux

98.9

1.1

Brian C. Cornell

94.7

5.3

Robert L. Edwards

98.3

1.7

Donald R. Knauss

97.6

2.4

Christine A. Leahy

96.9

3.1

Monica C. Lozano

95.8

4.2

Grace Puma

99.0

1.0

Derica W. Rice

97.5

2.5

Dmitri L. Stockton

97.6

2.4

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2023:


Percent

   For 

96.1

   Against

3.7

   Abstain 

0.2

3. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):


Percent

   For

94.1

   Against

5.9

4. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, "1 Year" for the frequency of Target's Say on Pay votes:


Percent

   1 Year

98.5

   2 Years

0.2

   3 Years

1.2

5. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to adopt a policy for an independent chairman:


Percent

   For

32.1

   Against

66.6

   Abstain 

1.3

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life.  Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-announces-voting-results-from-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301852411.html

SOURCE Target Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.